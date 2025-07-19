TV replays showing Marquez crashed almost immediately behind Zarco, so he shouldn't be penalised for that.
2025 Czech MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the qualifying session from the Czech MotoGP at Brno.
Qualifying at the 2025 Czech MotoGP is set to get underway at 10:50 local time.
Marc Marquez, who is unbeaten since the British GP, was fastest in Friday's two weather-affected practices, but Saturday's action is set to be the first full dry running of the weekend.
Lap times are expected to be significantly faster than the previous all-time lap record at Brno of 1:54.596 thanks to the track's new surface.
The Sprint will be coming up later today at 15:00 local time.
Marc Marquez “distracted” but “no yellow flags” in Brno qualifying crash
It's a first pole position for Francesco Bagnaia in 2025 at Brno.
Marc Marquez second ahead of Quartararo.
Bezzecchi, Mir, Raul Fernandez row two.
Acosta, Alex Marquez (who was held up behind Bagnaia on his final lap of Q2), and Zarco row three.
Miller, Bastianini, and Martin row four.
Marquez has gone ballistic on his final lap.
0.2s up on Bagnaia after sector 1, 0.195s after sector 2, 0.245s after sector 3, but he's down at the penultimate corner!
Crashes for Miller and Zarco at the end, too.
Marquez crashed when Zarco was already in the gravel.
Raul Fernandez goes P5 with his latest lap. He was right behind Bezzecchi when he crashed, so unaffected by yellows.
Others, like the Marquezes, Bagnaia, and Acosta, all now cruising on their current lap having hit yellows for Bezzecchi's crash at turn one that have now been cleared.
1 minute left in Q2, so one lap remaining.
Bezzecchi with his third crash of the weekend. He's run on at the first turn, into the gravel, and just dropped it on its side before he got to the barrier.
Provisonal pole from Bagnaia with his first lap of the session. Impressive from the Italian who, 30 minutes ago, looked in deep trouble in Q1.
1:52.303 pushes us closer to the 1:51s.
The rest heading out for their second runs now.
Order after run one:
M. Marquez, Quartararo, Bezzecchi
Acosta, A. Marquez, Zarco
Miller, Mir, Bastianini
Martin, Fernandez, Bagnaia
Bagnaia now heading out for his second run.
Bezzecchi onto the front row in third with his second lap. Acosta up to fourth in his tow.
Quartararo up to second with his first lap.
Martin 8th after his opening attempt.
Correction, Bagnaia went out but pit at the end of his first lap.
First laps in now. Typically the first lap of the first run has been the standout from Marc Marquez in 2025.
This time, it's an immediate lap record - 1:52.522. He leads from Alex Marquez and Jack Miller.
Bagnaia hasn't gone out yet, he's managing his soft tyre allocation.
We're underway for Q2 in Brno. Bagnaia and Fernandez probably have a small advantage at the beginning of this session given how little experience everyone has with this surface in dry conditions and especially in a time attack scenario.
Nonetheless, hard to look past Marc Marquez for pole here.
It will also be interesting to see how Jorge Martin stacks up here, having been fairly solid so far this weekend with top-10 speed in the wet yesterday, although he was only 12th this morning in the dry.
Bagnaia fastest in Q1. Raul Fernandez moves through to Q2 with him.
Di Giannantonio misses out in third despite also getting himself into the 1:52s.
Q2 coming up at 11:15 local time.
PB for Di Giannantonio on his second lap but it's only enough for third.
Bagnaia now back in the pits with a minute on the clock.
Di Giannantonio now bumped out by Raul Fernandez on a 1:52.775.
Espargaro back up to second with his first lap of run two, but he's soon beaten by Di Giannantonio who goes second and into the 1:52s.
Bagnaia fast in the first split, and he maintains strong speed in sectors two and three, and the Italian takes us into the 1:52s. A 1:52.715 puts him clear by 0.397s over Alex Rins, who has also improved on his first lap of his second run.
Di Giannantonio leads Espargaro, then, as Bagnaia now heads out for his second run. He's P6 at the moment and 0.542s behind Di Giannantonio on the same bike.
First lap times coming in now and it's Fabio Di Giannantonio with the early benchmark - a 1:53.131.
Pol Espargaro second at the moment, then Binder, Oliveira, Bagnaia.
Q1 is underway in Brno. Top-two advance to Q2.
Bagnaia, Di Giannantonio, and Aldeguer all in here on Ducatis, as is 2020 Brno winner Brad Binder.
Pol Espargaro, who was good in FP2 there, also taking part in this first session.
We also have Alex Rins, Miguel Oliveira, and Augusto Fernandez for Yamaha, plus both Trakchouse Aprilias, and Luca Marini and Takaaki Nakagami on Hondas - Nakagami riding in place of Somkiat Chantra at LCR.