2025 Czech MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES

Qualifying at the 2025 Czech MotoGP is set to get underway at 10:50 local time.

Marc Marquez, who is unbeaten since the British GP, was fastest in Friday's two weather-affected practices, but Saturday's action is set to be the first full dry running of the weekend.

Lap times are expected to be significantly faster than the previous all-time lap record at Brno of 1:54.596 thanks to the track's new surface.

The Sprint will be coming up later today at 15:00 local time.