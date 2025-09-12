2025 San Marino MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

Round 16 of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship takes the championship to Misano for the San Marino Grand Prix. FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice starting later this afternoon at 15:00.

Marc Marquez leads the riders' standings heading into this weekend by 182 points over Alex Marquez, who comes into this weekend off the back of his second MotoGP win at Barcelona last time out.

Francesco Bagnaia remains third in the standings but is still without a podium since he was third at Sachsenring before the summer break.

Enea Bastianini won this race last year and took his first grand prix podium with KTM last weekend in Catalunya.

Pedro Acosta has also been in strong form recently, having finished in the top-five in each of the past four grands prix.

Marco Bezzecchi will be looking to get his challenge for third in the standings back on track this weekend after not scoring in either race in Catalunya despite having decent performance there. He was last on the Misano podium in 2023, when he was second in both races behind his current teammate Jorge Martin, whose pre-injury-return test before the Brno race took place here at Misano.

Franco Morbidelli topped FP1 this morning despite crashing late on. Fabio Quartararo also showed strong pace for Yamaha in second, the Iwata marque also having Augusto Fernandez wildcarding this weekend with the new V4 engine.