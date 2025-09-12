Looks like Bezzecchi had that lap cancelled but Quartararo now fastest on a fresh soft rear.
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions from the 2025 San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.
Round 16 of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship takes the championship to Misano for the San Marino Grand Prix. FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice starting later this afternoon at 15:00.
Marc Marquez leads the riders' standings heading into this weekend by 182 points over Alex Marquez, who comes into this weekend off the back of his second MotoGP win at Barcelona last time out.
Francesco Bagnaia remains third in the standings but is still without a podium since he was third at Sachsenring before the summer break.
Enea Bastianini won this race last year and took his first grand prix podium with KTM last weekend in Catalunya.
Pedro Acosta has also been in strong form recently, having finished in the top-five in each of the past four grands prix.
Marco Bezzecchi will be looking to get his challenge for third in the standings back on track this weekend after not scoring in either race in Catalunya despite having decent performance there. He was last on the Misano podium in 2023, when he was second in both races behind his current teammate Jorge Martin, whose pre-injury-return test before the Brno race took place here at Misano.
Franco Morbidelli topped FP1 this morning despite crashing late on. Fabio Quartararo also showed strong pace for Yamaha in second, the Iwata marque also having Augusto Fernandez wildcarding this weekend with the new V4 engine.
Fresh medium-medium combination for almost everyone out there at the moment.
Acosta fastest on that combination briefly but Bezzecchi now to the top with a soft rear tyre new on for this session.
Noted the new Honda exhaust this morning, Marini also had some new rear aero that you can see below.
He's running it on both bikes this afternoon as reported by the MotoGP international TV feed broadcast.
Pit lane is open at Misano and Practice is underway for the next hour at the San Marino Grand Prix.
Only slightly warmer air temperatures than this morning at 28C, but track temperature up around 10C from the start of FP1 at 37C ahead of Practice.
FP1 this morning was topped by Franco Morbidelli, the Italian ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Fabio Di Giannantonio in the top-three.
Quartararo was unusually not the primary object of interest in the Yamaha camp this morning, nor will he be for most of this weekend, thanks to the presence of Augusto Fernandez, or, more specifically, Fernandez's V4-powered YZR-M1.
The Spanish test rider was 21st-fastest this morning, ahead of the two LCR Hondas who brought up the rear of the field, and around 1s behind Quartararo's best effort. He did have a mechanical on his first bike, reportedly an electrical issue, but was able to rejoin the session on his number two bike.
Championship leader Marc Marquez got off to a fine enough start in fifth place, one spot behind Catalunya winner Alex Marquez.
Francesco Bagnaia was in the top-10 for much of the session but he slipped to 11th at the end.
Pedro Acosta was the best of the KTMs in seventh, while Luca Marini ensured representation for all five manufacturers in the top-10 as he put his Honda sixth-fastest.
Welcome back to live coverage of today's action from the San Marino MotoGP where Practice is set to get underway in just under 20 minutes at 15:00 local time.
Speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast during FP1, Yamaha boss Maio Meregalli said that Yamaha was looking to take the V4 to Sepang next, and then Valencia, before the end of the season, after making its race debut this weekend in San Marino.
He also addressed the homologation restrictions preventing Yamaha from running the V4 for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Franco Morbidelli ends FP1 fastest, but he's crashed late on and is jogging away.
Quartararo second after a late lap from the Frenchman, while Di Giannantonio rounds out the top-three.
Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez complete the top-five ahead of Marini in sixth.
Acosta, Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez, and Martin complete the top-10.
P11 for Bagnaia, which is at least a bit better than last week for the Italian.
Second crash of the session for Oliveira, looks like turn one. He's walking away.
Acosta improves, gets up to sixth with 16 laps on his tyre.
Improvement from Marc Marquez with 18 laps on his rear tyre, 1:31.611 to go 4th.
Bezzecchi improves his time but stays sixth with a 1:31.675.
Di Giannantonio improves as well to make it a VR46 1-2 with a 1:31.596.
Morbidelli fastest now and by 0.258s with a 1:31.342.
Marini improves to the top-three, 1:31.613 and less than half-a-tenth off the top. Solid start again for Honda.
And there goes Fernandez on his second bike. Hopefully he'll get to the end of the session without issues.
Augusto Fernandez is back in the pits, no sign of the bike yet so that looks like it'll be done until PR at least. Let's see if he can get back out on the spare bike.
Marc Marquez back in the pits again.
Improvement from Bastianini, but he only goes up to 11th and is still 0.885s off the pace.
New soft front tyre but the same medium rear he started the session with on run 2 for Alex Marquez, and he goes fastest on a 1:31.600.
More updates for Honda this year after the new chassis, a new exhaust is on both of Marini's and both of Mir's bikes for this session, as reported by MotoGP.com.
Pedro Acosta the top-KTM at the minute but he's down in ninth at the moment. Looked to be improving on his last lap but it went away in the last split.