Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
LIVE

2025 San Marino MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of the Friday practice sessions from the 2025 San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Round 16 of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship takes the championship to Misano for the San Marino Grand Prix. FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice starting later this afternoon at 15:00.

Marc Marquez leads the riders' standings heading into this weekend by 182 points over Alex Marquez, who comes into this weekend off the back of his second MotoGP win at Barcelona last time out.

Francesco Bagnaia remains third in the standings but is still without a podium since he was third at Sachsenring before the summer break.

Enea Bastianini won this race last year and took his first grand prix podium with KTM last weekend in Catalunya.

Pedro Acosta has also been in strong form recently, having finished in the top-five in each of the past four grands prix.

Marco Bezzecchi will be looking to get his challenge for third in the standings back on track this weekend after not scoring in either race in Catalunya despite having decent performance there. He was last on the Misano podium in 2023, when he was second in both races behind his current teammate Jorge Martin, whose pre-injury-return test before the Brno race took place here at Misano.

Franco Morbidelli topped FP1 this morning despite crashing late on. Fabio Quartararo also showed strong pace for Yamaha in second, the Iwata marque also having Augusto Fernandez wildcarding this weekend with the new V4 engine.

12 Sep 2025
14:06

Looks like Bezzecchi had that lap cancelled but Quartararo now fastest on a fresh soft rear.

14:06

Fresh medium-medium combination for almost everyone out there at the moment.

Acosta fastest on that combination briefly but Bezzecchi now to the top with a soft rear tyre new on for this session.

14:04
Honda aero

Noted the new Honda exhaust this morning, Marini also had some new rear aero that you can see below.

He's running it on both bikes this afternoon as reported by the MotoGP international TV feed broadcast.

Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
14:00
PR start

Pit lane is open at Misano and Practice is underway for the next hour at the San Marino Grand Prix.

13:54
Conditions

Only slightly warmer air temperatures than this morning at 28C, but track temperature up around 10C from the start of FP1 at 37C ahead of Practice.

13:52
FP1 summary

FP1 this morning was topped by Franco Morbidelli, the Italian ahead of Fabio Quartararo and Fabio Di Giannantonio in the top-three.

Quartararo was unusually not the primary object of interest in the Yamaha camp this morning, nor will he be for most of this weekend, thanks to the presence of Augusto Fernandez, or, more specifically, Fernandez's V4-powered YZR-M1.

The Spanish test rider was 21st-fastest this morning, ahead of the two LCR Hondas who brought up the rear of the field, and around 1s behind Quartararo's best effort. He did have a mechanical on his first bike, reportedly an electrical issue, but was able to rejoin the session on his number two bike.

Championship leader Marc Marquez got off to a fine enough start in fifth place, one spot behind Catalunya winner Alex Marquez.

Francesco Bagnaia was in the top-10 for much of the session but he slipped to 11th at the end.

Pedro Acosta was the best of the KTMs in seventh, while Luca Marini ensured representation for all five manufacturers in the top-10 as he put his Honda sixth-fastest.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
13:43
Practice

Welcome back to live coverage of today's action from the San Marino MotoGP where Practice is set to get underway in just under 20 minutes at 15:00 local time.

12:21
Yamaha targets Sepang for its next V4 wildcard

Speaking to the MotoGP world feed broadcast during FP1, Yamaha boss Maio Meregalli said that Yamaha was looking to take the V4 to Sepang next, and then Valencia, before the end of the season, after making its race debut this weekend in San Marino.

He also addressed the homologation restrictions preventing Yamaha from running the V4 for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Full story here.

11:01
FP1 Report

Franco Morbidelli tops Misano MotoGP FP1, Yamaha V4 debut

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:34
San Marino MotoGP FP1 Results
10:33
Franco Morbidelli tops FP1

Franco Morbidelli ends FP1 fastest, but he's crashed late on and is jogging away.

Quartararo second after a late lap from the Frenchman, while Di Giannantonio rounds out the top-three.

Alex Marquez and Marc Marquez complete the top-five ahead of Marini in sixth.

Acosta, Bezzecchi, Raul Fernandez, and Martin complete the top-10.

P11 for Bagnaia, which is at least a bit better than last week for the Italian.

10:30

Second crash of the session for Oliveira, looks like turn one. He's walking away.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:29

Acosta improves, gets up to sixth with 16 laps on his tyre.

10:28

Improvement from Marc Marquez with 18 laps on his rear tyre, 1:31.611 to go 4th.

10:26

Bezzecchi improves his time but stays sixth with a 1:31.675.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:25

Di Giannantonio improves as well to make it a VR46 1-2 with a 1:31.596.

10:24

Morbidelli fastest now and by 0.258s with a 1:31.342.

10:23

Marini improves to the top-three, 1:31.613 and less than half-a-tenth off the top. Solid start again for Honda.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:18

And there goes Fernandez on his second bike. Hopefully he'll get to the end of the session without issues.

10:17

Augusto Fernandez is back in the pits, no sign of the bike yet so that looks like it'll be done until PR at least. Let's see if he can get back out on the spare bike.

10:14

Marc Marquez back in the pits again.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:14

Improvement from Bastianini, but he only goes up to 11th and is still 0.885s off the pace.

10:14

New soft front tyre but the same medium rear he started the session with on run 2 for Alex Marquez, and he goes fastest on a 1:31.600.

10:12

More updates for Honda this year after the new chassis, a new exhaust is on both of Marini's and both of Mir's bikes for this session, as reported by MotoGP.com.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
10:10

Pedro Acosta the top-KTM at the minute but he's down in ninth at the moment. Looked to be improving on his last lap but it went away in the last split.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Red Bull tease prospect of Daniel Ricciardo F1 paddock return
18m ago
Daniel Ricciardo has announced his retirement from racing
MotoGP
2025 San Marino MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
27m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Moto3 Results
2025 San Marino Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
51m ago
David Almansa, Moto3, 2025
MotoGP News
San Marino MotoGP practice at Misano today: Start times, and how to watch
1h ago
Francesco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
Yamaha targets “extreme conditions” for next MotoGP V4 wildcard
1h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
‘Fundamental’ change spotted at Red Bull since Christian Horner exit
2h ago
Horner and Verstappen
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli faces tougher MotoGP penalties as Stewards’ ultimatum issued
2h ago
Franco Morbidelli
F1 News
Nico Rosberg lets slip ‘one reason’ for Lewis Hamilton Ferrari switch
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Franco Morbidelli tops Misano MotoGP FP1, Yamaha's V4 debut
3h ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
WSBK News
MotoAmerica title contender to make 2025 WorldSBK wildcards
3h ago
Bobby Fong. Credit: MotoAmerica/Yamaha.