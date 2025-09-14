2025 San Marino MotoGP Report - Marc Marquez resists Marco Bezzecchi pressure for Misano win
2025 San Marino MotoGP LIVE UPDATES
Live updates from the 2025 San Marino MotoGP race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.
The 16th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, the San Marino MotoGP, takes place today at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The race is due to get underway at 14:00 local time over 27 laps.
Marco Bezzecchi will start from pole position thanks to a 1:34.134 in Q2 yesterday morning. He backed that up with victory in yesterday's Sprint - his first with Aprilia and first since Assen 2023.
When he won at Assen two years ago, Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia swapped places in the grand prix, Bagnaia winning and Bezzecchi taking second place. Bagnaia would certainly like that to be the case again today after he finished 16th in the Sprint, but more likely is that, if Bezzecchi is to be beaten today, it will be by the rider who finished second yesterday: Alex Marquez.
A victory for the Gresini rider would mark his first back-to-back wins in the premier class after his Catalan triumph one week ago, and he starts second today.
Marc Marquez, of course, cannot be discounted either, and is likely to be more comfortable with the medium-compound rear tyre than the soft used yesterday when he crashed from the lead on lap six.
Marquez's Sprint crash was his first on a Saturday race all year, and he enters today's race with 173 points in hand over his brother.
Fabio Di Giannantonio finished third yesterday thanks to Marquez's turn 15 crash, but will have to come from the third row again today to take his first GP podium since Mugello.
Joan Mir is set to line-up for today's race after missing Saturday following his crash on Friday afternoon which resulted in neck pain. Mir was 10th this morning in Warm Up. His teammate, Luca Marini, was seventh yesterday and starts from the second row in P6, six places ahead of Mir.
It's victory for Marc Marquez at Misano, and a 31.4 on the last lap from the Spaniard.
He had to work hard for it thanks to an excellent effort from Bezzecchi, who takes second.
Alex Marquez 3rd and almost 7s adrift of the leaders.
Morbidelli, Di Giannantonio, Aldeguer, Marini, Quartararo, Oliveira, and Binder complete the top-10.
Onto the final lap now and Bezzecchi still isn't done yet, a PB lap for him but 0.5s between them.
Was a fastest lap of the raace for Bezzecchi on lap 24, now Marquez takes it back and the gap is back out to 0.5s with 2 to go.
He won't go away, Bezzecchi, 0.3s with 3 to go.
4 to go and that feels like a big one for Marquez, 0.6s now over Bezzecchi.
Bezzecchi still there, 0.4s between them with 5 to go now.
Fastest lap of the race that time from Marquez. Lap 21.
Better lap that time for Marquez, back out to 0.5s with 6 to go.
Alex Marquez now over 2s behind the leaders.
Bezzecchi a tenth or so faster than Marquez that time. Could be a battle still this. 7 to go.
Track limit warning now for Bezzecchi.
Marc pulling away again at the front now, 0.4s with now eight laps to go.
No change at the front but Alex Marquez dropped 0.3s that lap.
Quartararo now back to eighth behind Aldeguer and Marini.
Front two still glued together, Alex Marquez 1s back.
Di Giannantonio has passed Quartararo. Has 2s up to Morbidelli.
Bezzecchi right back on Marquez's rear tyre now.
Quartararo now defending P5 from Di Giannantonio. Doesn't feel like that'll take long. Aldeguer next up after that, then Marini in P8.
Marc Marquez missed turn 11 on lap 15 and Bezzecchi now within a couple of tenths of the leader. Track limit warning for Marquez as well.
Morbidelli has passed Quartararo for P4 at turn eight - where else versus a Yamaha?
0.6s again between the front two but Alex Marquez 0.2s faster than Bezzecchi that time.
Marquez now 0.6s clear of Bezzecchi. Alex Marquez a tenth slower than the Aprilia rider that time.
Enea Bastianini the latest crasher, turn 14 for the Tech3 rider. Both of the French team's riders now out and Binder the only remaining KTM.
Bezzecchi runs wide at turn eight and Marc Marquez takes the lead on lap 12.
Bezzecchi continues to lead, but seems to be struggling to make turn 11. Alex Marquez over 1s behind the front two.
Bezzecchi now under real pressure from Marquez.
Alex Rins has crashed out.