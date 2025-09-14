2025 San Marino MotoGP LIVE UPDATES

The 16th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship, the San Marino MotoGP, takes place today at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The race is due to get underway at 14:00 local time over 27 laps.

Marco Bezzecchi will start from pole position thanks to a 1:34.134 in Q2 yesterday morning. He backed that up with victory in yesterday's Sprint - his first with Aprilia and first since Assen 2023.

When he won at Assen two years ago, Bezzecchi and Francesco Bagnaia swapped places in the grand prix, Bagnaia winning and Bezzecchi taking second place. Bagnaia would certainly like that to be the case again today after he finished 16th in the Sprint, but more likely is that, if Bezzecchi is to be beaten today, it will be by the rider who finished second yesterday: Alex Marquez.

A victory for the Gresini rider would mark his first back-to-back wins in the premier class after his Catalan triumph one week ago, and he starts second today.

Marc Marquez, of course, cannot be discounted either, and is likely to be more comfortable with the medium-compound rear tyre than the soft used yesterday when he crashed from the lead on lap six.

Marquez's Sprint crash was his first on a Saturday race all year, and he enters today's race with 173 points in hand over his brother.

Fabio Di Giannantonio finished third yesterday thanks to Marquez's turn 15 crash, but will have to come from the third row again today to take his first GP podium since Mugello.

Joan Mir is set to line-up for today's race after missing Saturday following his crash on Friday afternoon which resulted in neck pain. Mir was 10th this morning in Warm Up. His teammate, Luca Marini, was seventh yesterday and starts from the second row in P6, six places ahead of Mir.