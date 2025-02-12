2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - Day 1: LIVE

The final 2025 MotoGP pre-season test began on Wednesday morning at Buriram in Thailand.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez put the Ducati GP24 on top last week at Sepang and, having also been fastest at November’s Barcelona test, has the chance to complete a winter clean sweep.

Meanwhile, the factory Ducati team of brother Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia have some big decisions to make over engine choice for the new GP25, with the engines of all European bikes frozen from round one until the end of 2026.

Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha stepped up to occupy best of the rest behind Ducati at Sepang but, having benefitted from extra track time at the Shakedown, can they keep pace on an equal playing field at Buriram?

Honda is the only manufacturer with prior 2025 MotoGP laps of the Chang International Circuit, courtesy of a private test in January with Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami.

Absent this week will be Aprilia’s new signing and reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, also injured on the first day in Malaysia, will try to ride in Buriram.

Testing at Buriram takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts, on Wednesday and Thursday.