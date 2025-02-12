Luca Marini leapfrogs back into 3rd for Honda, with fellow VR46 Academy rider Francesco Bagnaia now the top factory Ducati team rider in 4th.
2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - Day 1: LIVE
Live updates from Wednesday’s opening day of the 2025 Official Buriram MotoGP test.
The final 2025 MotoGP pre-season test began on Wednesday morning at Buriram in Thailand.
Gresini’s Alex Marquez put the Ducati GP24 on top last week at Sepang and, having also been fastest at November’s Barcelona test, has the chance to complete a winter clean sweep.
Meanwhile, the factory Ducati team of brother Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia have some big decisions to make over engine choice for the new GP25, with the engines of all European bikes frozen from round one until the end of 2026.
Fabio Quartararo and Yamaha stepped up to occupy best of the rest behind Ducati at Sepang but, having benefitted from extra track time at the Shakedown, can they keep pace on an equal playing field at Buriram?
Honda is the only manufacturer with prior 2025 MotoGP laps of the Chang International Circuit, courtesy of a private test in January with Aleix Espargaro and Takaaki Nakagami.
Absent this week will be Aprilia’s new signing and reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, also injured on the first day in Malaysia, will try to ride in Buriram.
Testing at Buriram takes place from 10am to 6pm, followed by practice starts, on Wednesday and Thursday.
Franco Morbidelli puts the GP24 as the top Ducati again by taking over third behind Acosta and Bezzecchi. Brad Binder fourth and Marc Marquez now fifth.
Temperatures are now in the low 30s, which is still reasonable for Buriram. Temps should peak at 34 degrees in the early afternoon.
The same temperature range (low of 18 degrees at night, 34 degrees max in the day) is also expected tomorrow.
Fabio Quartararo makes a move. He's up to 5th place and top Yamaha, although +0.750s from Acosta.
The latest top 10: Acosta (top KTM), Bezzecchi (top Aprilia), Binder, M.Marquez (top Ducati), Ogura, Miller (top Yamaha), A.Marquez, Morbidelli, Zarco (top Honda), Marini.
Binder strikes back with P3, 0.266s behind team-mate Acosta. Bezzecchi is now splitting the KTMs.
Speaking of KTM, it's been a better start for new Tech3 riders Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini, who are 10th and 11th at present.
Acosta's factory team-mate Brad Binder is 16th.
Acosta is the only rider so far in the 1m 29s but there's still some way to go with the official pole record a 1m 28.700s by Francesco Bagnaia.
This is quite a run by Pedro Acosta, who improves yet again, but Bezzecchi also trims his best to stay 0.3s behind the KTM.
Marc Marquez returns to the track, just as he is bumped to third on the timesheets by Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi.
Acosta isn't done, he sets four fastest sectors to pull 0.342s clear of Marquez on his next lap.
But KTM's Pedro Acosta does even better and topples Marquez from P1 by 0.132s on his 22nd lap of the day.
While we were sorting those photos, Trackhouse rookie Ai Ogura shot up to second place, 0.209s behind Marc Marquez.
A few photos from this morning at Buriram...
Jack Miller, 2025 Buriram test
Raul Fernandez back on track after hand surgery, Buriram test
Johann Zarco, Buriram test
Pedro Acosta pulls in, Buriram test
Marco Bezzecchi runs off track, Buriram test
Marc Marquez fastest after the opening hour at the Buriram test.
Alex Rins has put Yamaha into the top ten, in 9th, 0.997s behind Marc Marquez's Ducati.
Monster team-mate Fabio Quartararo is 13th, with Pramac riders Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira 14th and 20th respectively.
Raul Fernandez continues to make up for lost time at Sepang, he's now in 11th place for Trackhouse, 1.044s behind Marc Marquez.
Marco Bezzecchi sets a personal best in sector 1, then the best of the morning in sector 2, but the lap time slips away and he remains second to Marquez.
Alex Marquez, fastest at November's Barcelona test and then last week at Sepang, rises to third place for Gresini. +0.448s from brother Marc.
Approaching the end of the opening hour and the top rider from each manufacturer is:
Marc Marquez (Ducati) 1st
Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia) 2nd
Johann Zarco (Honda) 3rd
Pedro Acosta (KTM) 5th
Alex Rins (Yamaha) 11th
After the highs of Sepang, where the Yamaha riders had the benefit of the Shakedown, it's been a slower start for the M1s at Buriram. But let's see how they improve.
45mins gone and there's a lull in the track action with only Alex Rins, Fermin Aldeguer and Lorenzo Savadori not back in the pits.
Ai Ogura is the top rookie so far, in 15th.
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi reduces Marc Marquez's advantage to 0.359s.
Meanwhile, Raul Fernandez is up to 14th (+1.388s), an impressive effort after hand surgery just one week ago.
The top ten: Marc Marquez, Johann Zarco, Luca Marini, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, Marco Bezzecchi, Pedro Acosta, Francesco Bagnaia, Brad Binder, Maverick Vinales.
Johann Zarco makes it two Hondas in the top 3 by splitting Marc Marquez and Luca Marini at the top.