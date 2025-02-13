2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - Day 2: LIVE

The final day of 2025 MotoGP pre-season testing began on Thursday morning at Buriram in Thailand.

New factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez was fastest by 0.465s over younger brother Alex on day one, when the Bologna factory confirmed it is mulling over sticking with the GP24 engine for the factory-spec GP25s this season.

Alex has been fastest on the GP24 at the two previous tests, in Barcelona and Sepang, and will be out to make it a clean sweep of winter P1s for Gresini today.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli completed an all-Ducati top three on Wednesday ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and the Hondas of Luca Marini and Johann Zarco.

Jack Miller was the top Yamaha in tenth as the Japanese factory made a humbler start to Buriram compared to its impressive showing at Sepang.

Absent this week are Aprilia’s reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, who also required surgery after a first day spill in Malaysia, is back for Trackhouse.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm, after which the next MotoGP track action will be opening practice for the Thai Grand Prix on February 28.