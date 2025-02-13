Further back home rookie star Somkiat Chantra has posted a 1m 30.5s for tenth place on the LCR Honda, that's 0.7s faster than his best on day one.
2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - Day 2: LIVE
Live updates from Thursday’s second and final day of the 2025 Official Buriram MotoGP test.
The final day of 2025 MotoGP pre-season testing began on Thursday morning at Buriram in Thailand.
New factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez was fastest by 0.465s over younger brother Alex on day one, when the Bologna factory confirmed it is mulling over sticking with the GP24 engine for the factory-spec GP25s this season.
Alex has been fastest on the GP24 at the two previous tests, in Barcelona and Sepang, and will be out to make it a clean sweep of winter P1s for Gresini today.
VR46’s Franco Morbidelli completed an all-Ducati top three on Wednesday ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and the Hondas of Luca Marini and Johann Zarco.
Jack Miller was the top Yamaha in tenth as the Japanese factory made a humbler start to Buriram compared to its impressive showing at Sepang.
Absent this week are Aprilia’s reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, who also required surgery after a first day spill in Malaysia, is back for Trackhouse.
Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm, after which the next MotoGP track action will be opening practice for the Thai Grand Prix on February 28.
Meanwhile, Franco Morbidelli is now the top Ducati rider, in second on the timesheets for VR46.
Day 1 leader Marc Marquez is in 7th and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia currently 13th.
Even if we assure they will stick with the GP24 engine and chassis, they still have a decision to make on the new fairing.
Marquez seemed to run the GP24 fairing yesterday with Bagnaia doing laps on the '25 design.
After a 'slow' first sector, Bezzecchi sets new fastest sectors for the rest of the lap and improves to a 1m 29.244s. He's now 0.439s clear of Alex Marquez and really carrying Aprilia after the big blow of Jorge Martin's injury.
Top ten after 20mins: Marco Bezzecchi, Alex Marquez, Franco Morbidelli, Luca Marini, Ai Ogura, Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo and Francesco Bagnaia.
All 21 riders have now started testing.
But Bezzecchi and Alex Marquez do break into the 1m 29s, the Aprilia rider is down to a 29.431s which is his best lap of the test and only a few tenths from Marc Marquez's day 1 best.
Not sure what Pedro Acosta had for breakfast but he's 0.7s clear of the field after 5 laps and almost into the 1m 29s already.
Aprilia's Marco Bezzecchi, fourth and top non-Ducati on day one, is first to start a 'fast' lap. Bezzecchi said that he hoped to have decided on new parts by the end of day 1 and wanted to focus on set-up for the race weekend today.
The green lights are on and testing begins, ten riders are straight out on track.
The time to beat from day one is a 1m 29.184s by Marc Marquez, which put him 0.465s clear of brother Alex Marquez.
From the comments by Marc Marquez and team-mate Francesco Bagnaia, it looks like the factory team will stick with the GP24 engine this year, but still need to decide on whether to homologate the latest aero.
We're now just ten minutes away from the start of the final day of MotoGP pre-season testing, at Buriram.
It's set to be another scorching hot day, with the air temperature already at 25 degrees.