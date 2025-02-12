2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 2 (Thursday)
Lap times as of 1pm during Thursday’s second and final day of the 2025 Official Buriram MotoGP test.
Hourly results...
|2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 1pm (Day 2)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1:28.855s
|28/39
|334.3
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.179s
|19/36
|334.3
|3
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.278s
|18/31
|337.5
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.389s
|11/34
|336.4
|5
|^4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.523s
|30/38
|335.4
|6
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.599s
|12/37
|334.3
|7
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.781s
|17/38
|334.3
|8
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.875s
|13/35
|332.3
|9
|˅1
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.877s
|18/42
|335.4
|10
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.963s
|13/27
|334.3
|11
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.975s
|11/31
|330.2
|12
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.027s
|16/41
|331.2
|13
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.029s
|13/35
|330.2
|14
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.158s
|15/33
|334.3
|15
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.363s
|17/38
|332.3
|16
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.403s
|11/48
|336.4
|17
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+1.610s
|23/41
|331.2
|18
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.661s
|12/31
|334.3
|19
|=
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.710s
|14/40
|331.2
|20
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.742s
|22/28
|331.2
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)
|+2.672s
|22/36
|333.3
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.
= Rider is same position as previous hour.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.
Fastest Day 1 time:
Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 29.184s
Official Buriram MotoGP records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 28.700s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1m 30.896s (2023)
|2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 2)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|Max (km/h)
|1
|^12
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|1:28.855s
|28/28
|334.3
|2
|^1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.179s
|19/25
|334.3
|3
|˅2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.278s
|18/25
|337.5
|4
|˅2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.389s
|11/30
|336.4
|5
|˅1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.599s
|12/24
|334.3
|6
|^4
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.781s
|17/26
|334.3
|7
|˅2
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.875s
|13/22
|332.3
|8
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.877s
|18/28
|335.4
|9
|^10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.877s
|22/27
|335.4
|10
|˅4
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.963s
|13/27
|334.3
|11
|˅4
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.975s
|11/25
|330.2
|12
|˅1
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.027s
|16/26
|331.2
|13
|˅4
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.029s
|13/25
|330.2
|14
|^6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+1.158s
|15/18
|333.3
|15
|˅3
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.363s
|17/31
|332.3
|16
|˅2
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.403s
|11/38
|336.4
|17
|˅1
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+1.610s
|23/30
|331.2
|18
|˅3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.661s
|12/19
|333.3
|19
|˅2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.710s
|14/27
|331.2
|20
|˅2
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.742s
|22/28
|331.2
|21
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)
|+2.672s
|22/24
|333.3
|2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 2)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Lap
|1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1:29.133s
|18/19
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.111s
|11/13
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|+0.225s
|15/17
|4
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.321s
|12/14
|5
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.597s
|13/14
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.685s
|13/14
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.697s
|11/13
|8
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.735s
|13/16
|9
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.751s
|13/15
|10
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+0.770s
|13/14
|11
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.022s
|15/15
|12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.085s
|17/19
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+1.118s
|4/12
|14
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.125s
|11/20
|15
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.383s
|12/13
|16
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)*
|+1.384s
|9/16
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.432s
|14/15
|18
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+1.511s
|16/18
|19
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+2.009s
|8/14
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+2.034s
|5/12
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)
|+3.299s
|11/12
The final day of 2025 MotoGP pre-season testing began on Thursday morning at Buriram in Thailand.
New factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez was fastest by 0.465s over younger brother Alex on day one, when the Bologna factory confirmed it is mulling over sticking with the GP24 engine for the factory-spec GP25s this season.
Alex has been fastest on the GP24 at the two previous tests, in Barcelona and Sepang, and will be out to make it a clean sweep of winter P1s for Gresini today.
VR46’s Franco Morbidelli completed an all-Ducati top three on Wednesday ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and the Hondas of Luca Marini and Johann Zarco.
Jack Miller was the top Yamaha in tenth as the Japanese factory made a humbler start to Buriram compared to its impressive showing at Sepang.
Absent this week are Aprilia’s reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, who also required surgery after a first day spill in Malaysia, is back for Trackhouse.
Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm, after which the next MotoGP track action will be opening practice for the Thai Grand Prix on February 28.