2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 2 (Thursday)

Hourly results...

2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 1pm (Day 2) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1:28.855s 28/39 334.3 2 = Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.179s 19/36 334.3 3 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.278s 18/31 337.5 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.389s 11/34 336.4 5 ^4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.523s 30/38 335.4 6 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.599s 12/37 334.3 7 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.781s 17/38 334.3 8 ˅1 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.875s 13/35 332.3 9 ˅1 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.877s 18/42 335.4 10 = Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.963s 13/27 334.3 11 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.975s 11/31 330.2 12 = Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.027s 16/41 331.2 13 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.029s 13/35 330.2 14 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.158s 15/33 334.3 15 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.363s 17/38 332.3 16 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.403s 11/48 336.4 17 = Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +1.610s 23/41 331.2 18 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.661s 12/31 334.3 19 = Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.710s 14/40 331.2 20 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.742s 22/28 331.2 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +2.672s 22/36 333.3

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

= Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Fastest Day 1 time:

Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 29.184s

Official Buriram MotoGP records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1m 30.896s (2023)

2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 2) Rider Nat Team Time Lap Max (km/h) 1 ^12 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 1:28.855s 28/28 334.3 2 ^1 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.179s 19/25 334.3 3 ˅2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.278s 18/25 337.5 4 ˅2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.389s 11/30 336.4 5 ˅1 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.599s 12/24 334.3 6 ^4 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.781s 17/26 334.3 7 ˅2 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.875s 13/22 332.3 8 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.877s 18/28 335.4 9 ^10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.877s 22/27 335.4 10 ˅4 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.963s 13/27 334.3 11 ˅4 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.975s 11/25 330.2 12 ˅1 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.027s 16/26 331.2 13 ˅4 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.029s 13/25 330.2 14 ^6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +1.158s 15/18 333.3 15 ˅3 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.363s 17/31 332.3 16 ˅2 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.403s 11/38 336.4 17 ˅1 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +1.610s 23/30 331.2 18 ˅3 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.661s 12/19 333.3 19 ˅2 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.710s 14/27 331.2 20 ˅2 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.742s 22/28 331.2 21 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +2.672s 22/24 333.3

2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 2) Rider Nat Team Time Lap 1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1:29.133s 18/19 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.111s 11/13 3 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24) +0.225s 15/17 4 Franco Morbidelli ITA VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.321s 12/14 5 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.597s 13/14 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.685s 13/14 7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.697s 11/13 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.735s 13/16 9 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.751s 13/15 10 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +0.770s 13/14 11 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.022s 15/15 12 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.085s 17/19 13 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +1.118s 4/12 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.125s 11/20 15 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.383s 12/13 16 Somkiat Chantra THA LCR Honda (RC213V)* +1.384s 9/16 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.432s 14/15 18 Fermin Aldeguer SPA Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +1.511s 16/18 19 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +2.009s 8/14 20 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +2.034s 5/12 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25) +3.299s 11/12

The final day of 2025 MotoGP pre-season testing began on Thursday morning at Buriram in Thailand.

New factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez was fastest by 0.465s over younger brother Alex on day one, when the Bologna factory confirmed it is mulling over sticking with the GP24 engine for the factory-spec GP25s this season.

Alex has been fastest on the GP24 at the two previous tests, in Barcelona and Sepang, and will be out to make it a clean sweep of winter P1s for Gresini today.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli completed an all-Ducati top three on Wednesday ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and the Hondas of Luca Marini and Johann Zarco.

Jack Miller was the top Yamaha in tenth as the Japanese factory made a humbler start to Buriram compared to its impressive showing at Sepang.

Absent this week are Aprilia’s reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, who also required surgery after a first day spill in Malaysia, is back for Trackhouse.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm, after which the next MotoGP track action will be opening practice for the Thai Grand Prix on February 28.