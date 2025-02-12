2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 2 (Thursday)

Lap times as of 1pm during Thursday’s second and final day of the 2025 Official Buriram MotoGP test.

Marc Marquez, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
Marc Marquez, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test

Hourly results...

2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 1pm (Day 2)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1:28.855s28/39334.3
2=Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.179s19/36334.3
3=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.278s18/31337.5
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.389s11/34336.4
5^4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.523s30/38335.4
6˅1Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.599s12/37334.3
7˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.781s17/38334.3
8˅1Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.875s13/35332.3
9˅1Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.877s18/42335.4
10=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.963s13/27334.3
11=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.975s11/31330.2
12=Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.027s16/41331.2
13=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.029s13/35330.2
14=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.158s15/33334.3
15=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.363s17/38332.3
16=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.403s11/48336.4
17=Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+1.610s23/41331.2
18=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.661s12/31334.3
19=Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.710s14/40331.2
20=Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.742s22/28331.2
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)+2.672s22/36333.3

Key:

^X Rider is X positions higher than previous hour.

Rider is same position as previous hour.

˅X Rider is X positions lower than previous hour.

Fastest Day 1 time:

Marc Marquez Ducati 1m 29.184s

Official Buriram MotoGP records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 28.700s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1m 30.896s (2023)

2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 12pm (Day 2)
  RiderNatTeamTimeLapMax (km/h)
1^12Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)1:28.855s28/28334.3
2^1Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.179s19/25334.3
3˅2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.278s18/25337.5
4˅2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.389s11/30336.4
5˅1Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.599s12/24334.3
6^4Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.781s17/26334.3
7˅2Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.875s13/22332.3
8=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.877s18/28335.4
9^10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.877s22/27335.4
10˅4Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.963s13/27334.3
11˅4Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.975s11/25330.2
12˅1Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.027s16/26331.2
13˅4Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.029s13/25330.2
14^6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+1.158s15/18333.3
15˅3Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.363s17/31332.3
16˅2Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.403s11/38336.4
17˅1Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+1.610s23/30331.2
18˅3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.661s12/19333.3
19˅2Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.710s14/27331.2
20˅2Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.742s22/28331.2
21=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)+2.672s22/24333.3
2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test - 11am (Day 2)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLap
1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)1:29.133s18/19
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.111s11/13
3Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)+0.225s15/17
4Franco MorbidelliITAVR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.321s12/14
5Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.597s13/14
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.685s13/14
7Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.697s11/13
8Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.735s13/16
9Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.751s13/15
10Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+0.770s13/14
11Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.022s15/15
12Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.085s17/19
13Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.118s4/12
14Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.125s11/20
15Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.383s12/13
16Somkiat ChantraTHALCR Honda (RC213V)*+1.384s9/16
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.432s14/15
18Fermin AldeguerSPAGresini Ducati (GP24)*+1.511s16/18
19Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+2.009s8/14
20Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+2.034s5/12
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP25)+3.299s11/12

The final day of 2025 MotoGP pre-season testing began on Thursday morning at Buriram in Thailand.

New factory Ducati signing Marc Marquez was fastest by 0.465s over younger brother Alex on day one, when the Bologna factory confirmed it is mulling over sticking with the GP24 engine for the factory-spec GP25s this season.

Alex has been fastest on the GP24 at the two previous tests, in Barcelona and Sepang, and will be out to make it a clean sweep of winter P1s for Gresini today.

VR46’s Franco Morbidelli completed an all-Ducati top three on Wednesday ahead of Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi, KTM’s Pedro Acosta and the Hondas of Luca Marini and Johann Zarco.

Jack Miller was the top Yamaha in tenth as the Japanese factory made a humbler start to Buriram compared to its impressive showing at Sepang.

Absent this week are Aprilia’s reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin and VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio who were both injured at Sepang. Raul Fernandez, who also required surgery after a first day spill in Malaysia, is back for Trackhouse.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm, after which the next MotoGP track action will be opening practice for the Thai Grand Prix on February 28.

2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 2 (Thursday)
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

