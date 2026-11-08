Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
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Qatar MotoGP LIVE: Updates from the race with Marc Marquez on brink of eighth title

Live updates from the 2026 Qatar MotoGP race at the Lusail International Circuit, where Marc Marquez could win the title.

Live coverage of the 2026 Qatar MotoGP race in Lusail, where Marc Marquez has a mathematical chance to win the title. The race is due to start at 19:00 local time.

Key Moments

  • Marquez drops to fourth behind Acosta
  • Bezzecchi leads early as Marquez drops to third
  • Holgado wins Moto2 race as title contender Guevara retires

Marco Bezzecchi starts on pole position today ad must out-score Marc Marquez by five points in order to keep himself mathematically in the title race after his DNF in the Sprint yesterday.

Marquez starts second and can win the title if he ends the race 75 points ahead of Bezzecchi and 74 points ahead of Jorge Martin, who starts 11th but was third in the Sprint. Any points for Martin will keep the title race alive heading to Portimao in a couple of weeks.

A win for Marquez today would be his third premier class victory in Qatar and second in a row after his 2025 success, while it would also be his eighth grand prix win of the season and 107th in total.

Fabio Di Giannantonio proved to have strong pace yesterday to finish second, and topped Warm Up this morning. He completes the front row of the grid this afternoon and won his first premier class race at Lusail back in 2023.

There's no Francesco Bagnaia on the grid for today's race after breaking two bones in his foot in his Sprint crash with Fermin Aldeguer yesterday.

Maverick Vinales is also a doubt for today, having suggested yesterday he could withdraw from the weekend, although he did ride in Warm Up and was 12th-fastest. Luca Marini was slowest in Warm Up and has since withdrawn from the weekend due to ongoing illness.

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08 Nov 2026
16:20
Lap 9/22

Bezzecchi responds on lap nine with the fastest lap of the race, 1m52.691s. 1.2s is his lead now.

Ogura briefly passed Bastianini but they've swapped back again at turn one on lap 10.

16:18
Lap 8/22

Bezzecchi had got the gap out to over 1s, but Fernandez has trimmed it second half of the lap. 

Marquez and Acosta faster than the two leaders that time by 0.3s. 14 laps to go...

16:16
Lap 7/22

Marquez still with Acosta all over him as he manages the tyre pressure. 3s from Marquez up to Fernandez, who is almost a second behind Bezzecchi now.

Acosta and Marquez are at the front of a group that goes back to Zarco in ninth.

16:13
Marquez back to third

Acosta lets Marquez through on lap six at turn two, probably tyre pressure. Got to love it...

16:09
Lap 3/22

Bezzecchi continues to lead as Marquez drops to fourth at turn 15 on lap three. Acosta 2.5s off the lead as Bezzecchi sets the fastest lap.

16:06

Who that battle for fourth is not good for is Di Giannantonio, who is down in eighth from third on the grid, and Martin - they're falling back from the podium battle.

16:05

Zarco vs Ogura at turn one somehow sees Acosta pass the pair of them to take fourth. That's given Marquez a small advantage.

16:04
Lap 1/22

Great first lap from Bezzecchi, but he's got Fernandez all over him. They're a second or so clear of Marquez, who has Ogura all over him.

16:03

Two places gained for Martin - he's eighth.

16:03
Race start

It's lights out in Lusail and we're underway for this 22-lap Qatar Grand Prix.

Holeshot for Bezzecchi who closes the inside on Marquez. Fernandez aggressively up to second at turn two.

16:00
Warm-up lap

Riders are off on their warm-up lap in Lusail ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

15:52

National anthem ceremony currently taking place on the grid in Qatar. Under 10 minutes before we get underway for round 20.

15:45
Conditions & tyres

Almost 7pm in Qatar but still 31C air and 34C track temperature. Everyone on medium-medium tyres, unsurprisingly. 15 minutes until lights out.

15:42
Aprilia boss critical of MotoGP stewards after Marquez/Bezzecchi crash in Qatar

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says his view on the Marquez/Bezzecchi clash is unchanged.

Aprilia boss critical of MotoGP stewards after Marquez/Bezzecchi crash in Qatar

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose


 

15:39
Grid

Very depleted grid today - only 16 riders - with Marini's and Bagnaia's respective withdrawals added to Yamaha's absence.

Here's the starting order for Qatar with Bezzecchi on pole from Marquez and Di Giannantonio.

1Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
2Marc MarquezESPDucati Lenovo TeamDucati GP26
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP26
4Raul FernandezESPTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP
5Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse RacingAprilia RS-GP
6Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCRHonda RC213V
7Pedro AcostaESPRed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
8Fermin AldeguerESPGresini RacingDucati GP25
9Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC16
10Jorge MartinESPAprilia RacingAprilia RS-GP
11Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM Factory RacingKTM RC16
12Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina Enduro VR46Ducati GP25
13Iker LecuonaESPGresini RacingDucati GP26
14Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCRHonda RC213V
15Jake DixonGBRHonda HRC CastrolHonda RC213V
16Maverick VinalesESPRed Bull KTM Tech3KTM RC16
15:35
Sighting lap

Pit lane is open in Lusail and the riders are heading out on their sighting lap ahead of the Qatar Grand Prix.

15:22
Marquez title permutations

Marc Marquez could clinch his 10th world title and eighth in MotoGP today.

You can check out all of the permutations that would make that happen here.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
15:12

MotoGP 50 minutes away now and we'll have only 16 riders on the grid after Francesco Bagnaia broke his foot yesterday and Luca Marini withdrew with illness. They add to the four Yamaha absences that were announced last week in Sepang.

Bagnaia will undergo surgery on his foot after yesterday's crash and he has no return timeline as yet with only two races of his factory Ducati career remaining. Full story here.

Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose
14:54
Holgado wins Moto2 race

It's victory for Holgado in the Moto2 race in Qatar. Ortola beats Escrig on the run to the line for second.

Gonzalez crosses the line sixth for 10 points that could prove vital in the title race with Guevara.

14:50

Gino Borsoi tells MotoGP.com that it was an engine problem for Guevara and that Guevara's engine had been slow from the start of the weekend.

14:48

Guevara back in the pits now, but he's not going to lose much ground in the championship with Gonzalez only sixth.

Holgado taking off with the win - he's 1.4s clear of Escrig with three laps to go.

14:44
Guevara hits problems

Holgado takes the lead at the beginning of lap 14 as Gonzalez is coming under from increasing pressure from Munoz, butt Guevara is cruising! It looks like he has bike problems.

14:36

Guevara back to 10th now while Gonzalez has dropped to fifth.

At the front, Alex Escrig leads from Dani Holgado and David Alonso. Ortola closing down the front three as well.

14:29

The race is going away from Guevara: Gonzalez up to fourth now as the Pramac rider has dropped to ninth. If the race ended like this there'd be 9.5 points between them with two rounds to go.

14:23

3.5 points separate Gonzalez from Guevara in the championship, and they're now only two bikes apart - Gonzalez fifth, Guevara seventh at the beginning of lap three.