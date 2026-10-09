The sector breakdown shows Marc Marquez fastest in Sector 1. But the Aprilias lead the other three with Bezzecchi (Sector 2), Raul Fernandez (Sector 3) and Jorge Martin (Sector 4).
Mandalika MotoGP LIVE: Friday Practice updates from Indonesia
Live Friday practice updates for the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Live coverage of FP1 and Practice from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.
Friday’s MotoGP schedule:
- Bezzecchi leads FP1: FULL RESULTS
- Bagnaia has a near miss with Razgatlioglu.
- Aprilia one-two-three at the top of the timesheets.
- Moreira, Ogura, Aldeguer fall during FP1.
Friday’s MotoGP schedule:
- 10:45am (local)/3:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
- 3:00pm (local)/8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice
Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez are separated by just two points at the top of the MotoGP World Championship heading into Mandalika.
Marquez arrives after a perfect double at Motegi but will be braced for an Aprilia fightback based on the factory’s dominant 2025 Mandalika form.
Rookie Fermin Aldeguer was the only Ducati rider able to challenge the leading RS-GPs.
Martin was absent due to injury, but team-mate Marco Bezzecchi won the Sprint from pole, with Raul Fernandez also on the podium for Trackhouse.
However, disaster struck in the grand prix when Bezzecchi clipped Marquez on the opening lap, causing a big accident that left the Ducati star injured for the rest of the season.
Marquez, who had finished just sixth in the Sprint after a long lap, is yet to finish an Indonesian Grand Prix.
With Bezzecchi out, Aldeguer took his first and so far only victory from KTM’s Pedro Acosta, while the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre.
What will happen this weekend? Stay tuned to find out…
The FIM Stewards announce no further action for the Bagnaia/Razgatlioglu incident.
Marco Bezzecchi finishes FP1 on top of the timesheets from title leaders Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin.
Fabio Quartararo does a massive stoppie at Turn 1 after the chequered flag, he was 8th fastest this morning.
Marc Marquez jumps form 8th to 2nd, between the factory Aprilias, on his penultimate lap.
After the earlier scare with Razgatlioglu, Bagnaia has a leg-off moment on his Ducati. He's only 12th fastest with 3mins to go.
Alex Rins has not put new rubber; his current top ten place has been set with old front and medium rear tyres.
It's still an Aprilia 1-2-3 heading into the final five minutes.
Pecco Bagnaia has to take evasive action after suddenly catching Toprak Razgatlioglu through the fast corners at Turn 12-13. The Ducati rider runs over the kerbs and gestures his displeasure.
Incident under investigation.
Results with just over ten minutes to go...
1. Marco Bezzecchi 1m 30.132s
2. Jorge Martin +0.377s
3. Raul Fernandez +0.402s
4. Fabio Di Giannantonio +0.636s
5. Fermin Aldeguer +0.658s
6. Alex Rins +0.835s
7. Marc Marquez +0.872s
8. Francesco Bagnaia +0.995s
9. Pedro Acosta +1.126s
10. Fabio Quartararo +1.170s
11. Enea Bastianini +1.214s
12. Franco Morbidelli +1.288s
13. Brad Binder +1.421s
14. Alex Marquez +1.421s
15. Jack Miller +1.478s
16. Johann Zarco +1.484s
17. Maverick Viñales +1.629s
18. Diogo Moreira +1.635s
19. Ai Ogura +1.747s
20. Luca Marini +1.819s
21. Toprak Razgatlioglu +2.011s
22. Aleix Espargaro +3.479s
Defending Mandalika winner Fermin Aldeguer is the latest rider to fall. At Turn 1. Rider OK.
While one Aprilia rider makes his way back to the pits, factory duo Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin are on top of the timesheets.
Martin's closest title rival Marc Marquez is seventh.
Ai Ogura is the second faller in the session, a fast lowside accident in the Turns 7-8-9 sequence. The Japanese is OK; his RS-GP isn't, with marshals dousing the engine with fire extinguishers.
Jack Appleyard reports that all three versions of the Aprilia rear wings are in action this morning.
Fabio di Giannantonio is the only rider in the top eleven using the medium front tyre at the moment.
Last year, the soft front was favoured for qualifying, Sprint and the Grand Prix, but Michelin may have changed the compounds for this weekend.
That would explain why so many riders are on the soft front in FP1, when teams normally use up tyres they don't expect to need in the more important sessions.
LCR Honda rookie Diogo Moreira is the first faller of the weekend, at Turn 1. The Brazilian walks away unharmed.
Raul Fernandez is back on top after 15 of the 45mins...
1. Raul Fernandez 1m 30.534s
2. Fabio Di Giannantonio +0.234s
3. Fermin Aldeguer +0.256s
4. Marc Marquez +0.470s
5. Francesco Bagnaia +0.593s
6. Marco Bezzecchi +0.635s
7. Alex Rins +0.690s
8. Pedro Acosta +0.724s
9. Fabio Quartararo +0.768s
10. Alex Marquez +1.019s
11. Jack Miller +1.076s
12. Johann Zarco +1.082s
13. Jorge Martin +1.137s
14. Diogo Moreira +1.233s
15. Enea Bastianini +1.330s
16. Ai Ogura +1.345s
17. Franco Morbidelli +1.374s
18. Luca Marini +1.417s
19. Toprak Razgatlioglu +1.609s
20. Maverick Viñales +1.727s
21. Brad Binder +1.908s
22. Aleix Espargaro +3.127s
Fabio di Giannantonio puts the VR46 Ducati into the 1m 30s. VR46 will have a special Pertamina livery on Sunday.
Trackhouse Aprilia rider Raul Fernandez is leading the early timesheets from Fabio di Giannantonio and Pedro Acosta. Defending winner Fermin Aldeguer, then Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin complete the top six.
Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora confirms they "love this track" but tells MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard they are not looking too much at last year.
Team orders?
"Mathematically, both [Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi] are fighting for the championship," Bonora said.
Has Aprilia asked Trackhouse riders not to take points away from the factory duo this weekend?
"Honestly, no", but he then adds: "All four riders can contribute to a very important result for Aprilia"
Medium rear tyres used by all riders for the start of FP1. Most are on the soft front.
Official Mandalika MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fermin Aldeguer, Ducati, 1m 30.499s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia, 1m 28.832s (2025)
The green lights are on and FP1 begins, with HRC stand-in Aleix Espargaro heading out for his first MotoGP session of the year.