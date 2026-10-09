Mandalika MotoGP LIVE: Friday Practice updates from Indonesia

Live coverage of FP1 and Practice from the 2026 Indonesian MotoGP at Mandalika.

Friday’s MotoGP schedule:

Bezzecchi leads FP1: FULL RESULTS

Bagnaia has a near miss with Razgatlioglu.

Aprilia one-two-three at the top of the timesheets.

Moreira, Ogura, Aldeguer fall during FP1.

Friday’s MotoGP schedule:

10:45am (local)/3:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local)/8:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez are separated by just two points at the top of the MotoGP World Championship heading into Mandalika.

Marquez arrives after a perfect double at Motegi but will be braced for an Aprilia fightback based on the factory’s dominant 2025 Mandalika form.

Rookie Fermin Aldeguer was the only Ducati rider able to challenge the leading RS-GPs.

Martin was absent due to injury, but team-mate Marco Bezzecchi won the Sprint from pole, with Raul Fernandez also on the podium for Trackhouse.

However, disaster struck in the grand prix when Bezzecchi clipped Marquez on the opening lap, causing a big accident that left the Ducati star injured for the rest of the season.

Marquez, who had finished just sixth in the Sprint after a long lap, is yet to finish an Indonesian Grand Prix.

With Bezzecchi out, Aldeguer took his first and so far only victory from KTM’s Pedro Acosta, while the rest of the Ducati riders struggled on the special heat-resistant rear tyre.

What will happen this weekend? Stay tuned to find out…