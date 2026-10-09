MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 for qualifying at the 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix
Aprilia enjoyed a strong day at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, as Raul Fernandez led a 1-2-3 for the brand after Friday's Practice session.
The layout of the Mandalika circuit and the stiffer Michelin tyre carcass brought to Indonesia were thought to favour Aprilia coming into the weekend.
And that has so far proven to be true, with Marco Bezzecchi fastest in FP1, before Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Racing posted a new lap record to lead Bezzecchi and championship leader Jorge Martin in Practice.
But not all of the Aprilias have secured a direct Q2 spot, after Ai Ogura failed to lift himself out of 13th due to yellow flags on his final time attack.
Pedro Acosta has gotten one KTM into Q2 after finishing Practice in fourth, while Marc Marquez was fifth on the leading Ducati.
Fabio Di Giannantonio was sixth on the VR46 Ducati, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo impressed in seventh after a heavy crash earlier in the session.
Alex Marquez also held onto a Q2 place despite his tumble at Turn 16 with three minutes to go.
Franco Morbidelli was ninth on the sister VR46 Ducati, while Pecco Bagnaia secured his first direct Q2 spot since the Dutch Grand Prix in June in 10th.
No Honda riders made it into Q2 after Friday's Practice.
2026 Indonesian Grand Prix: The riders in Q2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|1'28.725s
|2
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.219s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+0.481s
|4
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.669s
|5
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+0.701s
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.705s
|7
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.833s
|8
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.847s
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.968s
|10
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+1.061s
2026 Indonesian Grand Prix: The riders in Q1
|11
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.151s
|12
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.158s
|13
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.229s
|14
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.312s
|15
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|+1.426s
|16
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|+1.427s
|17
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.522s
|18
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.589s
|19
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+1.676s
|20
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.941s
|21
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+1.943s
|22
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+2.969s