MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

Aprilia enjoyed a strong day at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, as Raul Fernandez led a 1-2-3 for the brand after Friday's Practice session.

The layout of the Mandalika circuit and the stiffer Michelin tyre carcass brought to Indonesia were thought to favour Aprilia coming into the weekend.

And that has so far proven to be true, with Marco Bezzecchi fastest in FP1, before Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Racing posted a new lap record to lead Bezzecchi and championship leader Jorge Martin in Practice.

But not all of the Aprilias have secured a direct Q2 spot, after Ai Ogura failed to lift himself out of 13th due to yellow flags on his final time attack.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Pedro Acosta has gotten one KTM into Q2 after finishing Practice in fourth, while Marc Marquez was fifth on the leading Ducati.

Fabio Di Giannantonio was sixth on the VR46 Ducati, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo impressed in seventh after a heavy crash earlier in the session.

Alex Marquez also held onto a Q2 place despite his tumble at Turn 16 with three minutes to go.

Franco Morbidelli was ninth on the sister VR46 Ducati, while Pecco Bagnaia secured his first direct Q2 spot since the Dutch Grand Prix in June in 10th.

No Honda riders made it into Q2 after Friday's Practice.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Marco Bezzecchi. © Gold and Goose

2026 Indonesian Grand Prix: The riders in Q2

Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 1'28.725s 2 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.219s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +0.481s 4 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.669s 5 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +0.701s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.705s 7 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.833s 8 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.847s 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.968s 10 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +1.061s

2026 Indonesian Grand Prix: The riders in Q1

11 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.151s 12 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.158s 13 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.229s 14 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.312s 15 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) +1.426s 16 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* +1.427s 17 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.522s 18 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.589s 19 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +1.676s 20 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.941s 21 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +1.943s 22 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +2.969s