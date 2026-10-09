MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?

The full list of riders in Q1 and Q2 for qualifying at the 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix

Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Indonesian GP
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia enjoyed a strong day at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix, as Raul Fernandez led a 1-2-3 for the brand after Friday's Practice session. 

The layout of the Mandalika circuit and the stiffer Michelin tyre carcass brought to Indonesia were thought to favour Aprilia coming into the weekend. 

And that has so far proven to be true, with Marco Bezzecchi fastest in FP1, before Raul Fernandez of Trackhouse Racing posted a new lap record to lead Bezzecchi and championship leader Jorge Martin in Practice. 

But not all of the Aprilias have secured a direct Q2 spot, after Ai Ogura failed to lift himself out of 13th due to yellow flags on his final time attack. 

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta has gotten one KTM into Q2 after finishing Practice in fourth, while Marc Marquez was fifth on the leading Ducati. 

Fabio Di Giannantonio was sixth on the VR46 Ducati, while Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo impressed in seventh after a heavy crash earlier in the session. 

Alex Marquez also held onto a Q2 place despite his tumble at Turn 16 with three minutes to go.

Franco Morbidelli was ninth on the sister VR46 Ducati, while Pecco Bagnaia secured his first direct Q2 spot since the Dutch Grand Prix in June in 10th.

No Honda riders made it into Q2 after Friday's Practice. 

Marco Bezzecchi.
Marco Bezzecchi.
© Gold and Goose

2026 Indonesian Grand Prix: The riders in Q2

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)1'28.725s
2Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.219s
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+0.481s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.669s
5Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)+0.701s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.705s
7Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.833s
8Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.847s
9Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.968s
10Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+1.061s

2026 Indonesian Grand Prix: The riders in Q1

11Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.151s
12Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.158s
13Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.229s
14Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.312s
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)+1.426s
16Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*+1.427s
17Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.522s
18Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.589s
19Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+1.676s
20Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.941s
21Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+1.943s
22Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+2.969s

Tags:

Raul Fernandez
Marc Marquez
MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix: Which riders are in Q2?
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Mandalika “ideal for Aprilia”, but could Raul be “in the middle” of title fight?
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “closer than we thought” in Indonesia MotoGP practice
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez tops crash-strewn Indonesia MotoGP Practice
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian GP
MotoGP Results
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Indonesia MotoGP Practice delayed due to stewards’ room issue
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Bezzecchi fastest as Marc Marquez splits the Aprilias in FP1
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Toprak Razgatlioglu facing MotoGP-first after Indonesia practice
6m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia explains major MotoGP breakthrough in Indonesia
42m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jorge Martin “struggling”, “a bit far” from victory and wary of Marc Marquez
52m ago
Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo “lucky” to avoid Marc Marquez-style Indonesia crash
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesia MotoGP
MotoGP News
Mandalika “ideal for Aprilia”, but could Raul be “in the middle” of title fight?
1h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “closer than we thought” in Indonesia MotoGP practice
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Is MotoGP Qatar going ahead? Here's everything we know so far
2h ago
MotoGP Qatar 2025
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez tops crash-strewn Indonesia MotoGP Practice
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian GP
MotoGP News
Indonesia MotoGP Practice delayed due to stewards’ room issue
5h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Ezpeleta admits riders “not fully understanding” 2027 MotoGP weekend changes
6h ago
MotoGP riders.