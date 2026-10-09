Raul Fernandez tops crash-strewn Indonesia MotoGP Practice

Trackhouse MotoGP rider Raul Fernandez led an Aprilia 1-2-3 with a new lap record in a crash-strewn Practice for the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Aprilia was expected to be strong at Mandalika coming into the weekend, with Marco Bezzecchi leading the way in FP1 on Friday afternoon.

Raul Fernandez set the early pace in the hour-long Practice, which was delayed due to a connectivity issue in the FIM stewards’ room, and eventually ended the session fastest of all.

He set a new lap record of 1m28.725s to lead Bezzecchi by 0.219s, as Jorge Martin on the sister factory team Aprilia slotted into third.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez was the leading Ducati rider in fifth, 0.701s off the pace.

Practice featured frequent crashes, with Enea Bastianini falling twice, Gresini duo Fermin Aldeguer and Alex Marquez, Yamaha pair Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins, and LCR Honda’s Diogo Moreira also suffering spills.

As the field switched to fresh soft rubber in the final 15 minutes for their time attack laps, Fernandez led the way on a 1m29.341s.

With 10 minutes to go, he posted a 1m28.725s to go under the lap record.

It was a lap that wouldn’t be challenged in the end, with Bezzecchi 0.219s away from him.

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Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Championship leader Martin was 0.481s back from Fernandez, who scored a sprint podium at Mandalika last year.

Pedro Acosta was the first of the non-Aprilias in fourth on the factory KTM, while Marc Marquez rounded out the top five.

VR46 Ducati rider Fabio Di Giannantonio was sixth, 0.004s behind Marquez’s time, while Quartararo brushed off his crash at Turn 9 to bag a Q2 spot in seventh.

Alex Marquez also held onto a Q2 place despite his tumble at Turn 16 with three minutes to go.

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Franco Morbidelli was ninth on the sister VR46 Ducati, while Pecco Bagnaia secured his first direct Q2 spot since the Dutch Grand Prix in June in 10th.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

A late crash for Alex Rins proved costly for the fourth Aprilia, belonging to Ai Ogura, whose final lap was interrupted by a yellow flag.

He will have to go through Q1 after finishing Practice 13th behind Pramac’s Jack Miller and Rins.

Aldeguer suffered a technical issue following his second crash of the day, leaving the 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix winner in 15th.

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No Honda riders made it directly into Q2, with Luca Marini the brand’s leading runner in 14th.

Joan Mir’s stand-in, Aleix Espargaro, was 2.969s off the pace in 22nd.

Full 2026 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix Practice results