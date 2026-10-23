More replays of Stoner corner and this time it's Marc Marquez drifting spectacularly.
Phillip Island MotoGP LIVE: Friday practice updates
Live Friday practice updates for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
Live coverage of FP1 and Practice from the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
Friday’s MotoGP schedule:
10:45am (local) / 00:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1
3:00pm (local) / 5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice
MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, before the event moves to the new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.
The final Phillip Island round begins with just two points separating Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Indonesia.
Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.
However, Marquez is a four-time Phillip Island premier-class winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024.
The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.
Home hero Jack Miller is making his final Australian MotoGP appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.
Sunshine expected for Friday practice but rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.
Raul Fernandez, on new soft-medium tyres after his fall, edges ahead of Marco Bezzecchi.
Riders are all saving their hard fronts for now. We should see those this afternoon.
1. Marco Bezzecchi 1m 28.278s
2. Pedro Acosta +0.166s
3. Marc Marquez +0.174s
4. Jorge Martin +0.332s
5. Ai Ogura +0.342s
6. Fabio Quartararo +0.510s
7. Alex Marquez +0.516s
8. Fabio Di Giannantonio +0.674s
9. Johann Zarco +0.867s
10. Jack Miller +0.873s
11. Raul Fernandez +1.059s
12. Brad Binder +1.201s
13. Alex Rins +1.458s
14. Francesco Bagnaia +1.575s
15. Enea Bastianini +1.578s
16. Diogo Moreira +2.030s
17. Augusto Fernandez +2.234s
18. Maverick Viñales +2.429s
19. Franco Morbidelli +2.497s
20. Iker Lecuona +2.796s
21. Luca Marini +5.755s
Replays show Pedro Acosta sliding through Stoner corner. Acosta is now up to 2nd place for KTM, between Marco Bezzecchi and Marc Marquez.
Good news: Defending winner Raul Fernandez, who celebrates his birthday today, is heading back on track.
"Everything is OK," confirmed Trackhouse Aprilia team principal Davide Brivio.
Marc Marquez is losing out to Bezzecchi in the final sector, which includes the fast final corner.
Marquez and Ducati's reign doesn't last long; Bezzecchi strikes straight back.
Marc Marquez keeps everything on line next time around and goes to the top by 0.186s.
Marc Marquez runs wide at MG, after the steep drop down Lukey Heights. The reigning champion had been set to take P1 from Bezzecchi.
Paolo Bonora leaves the Aprilia pits after reading something on his phone. Let's hope it's not bad news about Fernandez's hand.
Fernandez arrives back in the paddock and is immediately greeted by MotoGP doctor Angel Charte.
Fernandez lowsided but then rolled through the gravel trap and into the tyre wall. His injured hand from Indonesia is the clear concern.
1. Marco Bezzecchi 1m 28.898s
2. Marc Marquez +0.022s
3. Jorge Martin +0.226s
4. Jack Miller +0.253s
5. Johann Zarco +0.427s
6. Raul Fernandez +0.439s
7. Pedro Acosta +0.450s
8. Ai Ogura +0.545s
9. Fabio Di Giannantonio +0.715s
10. Fabio Quartararo +0.772s
11. Alex Rins +0.838s
12. Brad Binder +1.244s
13. Enea Bastianini +1.336s
14. Diogo Moreira +1.410s
15. Alex Marquez +1.571s
16. Franco Morbidelli +1.877s
17. Maverick Viñales +1.941s
18. Augusto Fernandez +2.127s
19. Iker Lecuona +2.176s
20. Francesco Bagnaia +3.260s
21. Luca Marini +5.135s
Aprilia team manager Paolo Bonora states that there are no team orders this weekend, with all four riders told only to have 'respect' for their fellow RS-GP riders.
"At the moment we haven't defined anything regarding [team orders]," Bonora tells MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard.
Now last year's winner Raul Fernandez has fallen, at turn 7, and immediately reaches for his injured hand.
Brad Binder has had a big engine failure on the main straight, pulling off with smoke billowing from his KTM.
Binder is low on engines after the earlier RC16 reliability issues, meaning he may have been using a high mileage powerplant for FP1.
Fermin Aldeguer's Gresini Ducati replacement Iker Lecuona suffers an early fall, he sends the GP25 bouncing off a tyre wall but walks away.
Marc Marquez, riding with his 'blue' helmet, splits the factory Aprilias with second place.
It's an Aprilia top three with Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin and Raul Fernandez after the opening laps.
The RS-GP is tipped to be the bike to beat, at least in the dry.
More riders are on medium compound tyres front and rear for the start of FP1.
A few are on the soft front.
Last year saw the hard front favoured for the races, with the soft (Sprint) and medium (Grand Prix) rears.
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
The weather is forecast to deteriorate as the weekend goes on, but it's bright sunshine for FP1.
The green lights are on, and the final MotoGP round at the legendary Phillip Island circuit begins.
Reigning champion Marc Marquez shows off a special Phillip Island helmet, featuring the blue sea, beach and even a small penguin!
Moto2 ends with Adrian Huertas fastest and home hero Senna Agius 3rd, MotoGP FP1 next!
Good morning! The Moto2 class are currently completing their opening practice session at a bright and sunny Phillip Island.
MotoGP FP1 starts in just under 45 minutes.