Phillip Island MotoGP LIVE: Friday practice updates

Live coverage of FP1 and Practice from the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

Friday’s MotoGP schedule:

10:45am (local) / 00:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local) / 5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, before the event moves to the new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.

The final Phillip Island round begins with just two points separating Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Indonesia.

Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.

However, Marquez is a four-time Phillip Island premier-class winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024.

The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.

Home hero Jack Miller is making his final Australian MotoGP appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.

Sunshine expected for Friday practice but rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.