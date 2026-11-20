30 minutes until FP1 begins!
MotoGP Portugal LIVE: Friday practice updates as Marc Marquez nears 2026 title
Live updates from Friday's practice sessions at the 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- FP1 begins at 10:45am GMT
- Marc Marquez can win the title this weekend
- Iker Lecuona, Jake Dixon, Augusto Fernandez return as stand-ins
The 2026 MotoGP season begins its final push, as the penultimate round of the campaign takes place this weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix.
The Portimao circuit could witness history, as Marc Marquez nears his eighth MotoGP world title and 10th across all classes.
The Ducati rider comes to Portugal with a 60-point lead in the standings over Aprilia's Jorge Martin, after winning the sprint in Qatar and finishing second in the main race.
Marquez can win the championship on Saturday if he wins the sprint, or if he outscores Martin by two points.
But Portugal has not been a happy hunting ground for Marquez in the past, while Aprilia excelled at Portimao last season.
Marco Bezzecchi will have his eyes on more Portimao success, but to win the championship will need to win all four of the last individual races and hope Marquez doesn't score.
Yamaha returns to action this weekend after skipping Qatar due to safety concerns about racing in the Middle East. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will be on track for the factory team, while Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez, who is replacing the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu, are back with Pramac.
Alex Marquez has been declared fit to ride in FP1 at Gresini Ducati following shoulder surgery, but will be evaluated again after the session.
Iker Lecuona replaces the injured Pecco Bagnaia at Ducati, while Jake Dixon is in for Joan Mir at Honda.
MotoGP Portugal Friday schedule
FP1 - 10:45am - 11:30am GMT
Practice - 3pm - 4pm GMT
Moto2 is currently out on track for its FP1. Conditions are pretty decent. Air temp is up at 18C and track temp at 21C.
As Marc Marquez nears his eighth MotoGP title, talk of him retiring after this season has been in the press recently.
And he didn't exactly deny that this was a possibility when asked about it on Thursday 🤔
Marc Marquez addresses MotoGP retirement talk with open-ended answer
Honda announced this morning that former podium finisher and current test rider Stefan Bradl will join its management team.
Read more ⬇️
The Gresini team will run a special livery this Sunday as a nod to Toni Elias' 2006 Estoril victory.
And it is absolutely gorgeous 😍
We've managed to pull ourselves away from playing GTA 6 (you're welcome!) to bring you MotoGP coverage this weekend.
Ironically, the 13-year span between GTA 5 and GTA 6 has almost entirely encompassed Marc Marquez's MotoGP career!
And, yes, that does make me feel old; thanks for asking 😭
There is quite a lot of housekeeping to get through ahead of FP1.
At Ducati, Iker Lecuona has brought the No.27 back to a factory Desmosedici as he stands in for the injured Pecco Bagnaia.
At Gresini, Alex Marquez is back and will ride in FP1, before undergoing further evaluation after the session.
At Honda, Joan Mir is absent due to illness and is being replaced by Jake Dixon again after his impressive outing in Qatar.
Yamaha's two teams are back after skipping Qatar, with Toprak Razgatlioglu being replaced by Augusto Fernandez at Pramac due to injury.
Nothing is won on Friday. However, these are the permutations for how Marc Marquez can win the championship this weekend.
Good morning and welcome to live coverage of the 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix!
It's Friday practice time on the weekend Marc Marquez could become an eight-time world champion.
FP1 starts in one hour, at 10:45am GMT.