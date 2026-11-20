KEY MOMENTS

FP1 begins at 10:45am GMT

Marc Marquez can win the title this weekend

Iker Lecuona, Jake Dixon, Augusto Fernandez return as stand-ins

The 2026 MotoGP season begins its final push, as the penultimate round of the campaign takes place this weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Portimao circuit could witness history, as Marc Marquez nears his eighth MotoGP world title and 10th across all classes.

The Ducati rider comes to Portugal with a 60-point lead in the standings over Aprilia's Jorge Martin, after winning the sprint in Qatar and finishing second in the main race.

Marquez can win the championship on Saturday if he wins the sprint, or if he outscores Martin by two points.

But Portugal has not been a happy hunting ground for Marquez in the past, while Aprilia excelled at Portimao last season.

Marco Bezzecchi will have his eyes on more Portimao success, but to win the championship will need to win all four of the last individual races and hope Marquez doesn't score.

Yamaha returns to action this weekend after skipping Qatar due to safety concerns about racing in the Middle East. Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins will be on track for the factory team, while Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez, who is replacing the injured Toprak Razgatlioglu, are back with Pramac.

Alex Marquez has been declared fit to ride in FP1 at Gresini Ducati following shoulder surgery, but will be evaluated again after the session.

Iker Lecuona replaces the injured Pecco Bagnaia at Ducati, while Jake Dixon is in for Joan Mir at Honda.

MotoGP Portugal Friday schedule

FP1 - 10:45am - 11:30am GMT

Practice - 3pm - 4pm GMT