Oliveira has made his way back to pitlane with his stricken Trackhouse Aprilia.
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Follow live updates from Friday practice at the 2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
The 2024 MotoGP season continues with the 14th round of the campaign and a second visit to Misano.
Due to the cancellation of the Kazakhstan GP, MotoGP returns to Misano two weeks after the San Marino GP for the first Emilia Romagna GP since 2021.
Jorge Martin holds a slender lead in the championship of seven points over Francesco Bagnaia, after a decision to box during a brief spell of rain in the San Marino GP backfired on the Pramac rider.
Marc Marquez comes into the second Misano round seeking a third successive grand prix victory to further reduce his 53-point deficit in the standings to Martin.
Marquez was the last winner of the Emilia Romagna GP in 2021, which marked his final victory with Honda and began a 1043-day win drought.
A test on the Monday after the San Marino GP should mean the field begins the Emilia Romagna GP much tighter than it was two weeks ago.
FP1 starts at 9:45am BST, with Practice at 2pm BST.
At the halfway stage of the session, the top 10 order is:
- Martin
- Bagnaia
- Bezzecchi
- Acosta
- M.Marquez
- Bastianini
- Vinales
- Quartararo
- A.Marquez
- Binder
Marco Bezzecchi has moved into third. The VR46 rider is using a fresh soft rear tyre at this stage of the session.
Martin has gone fastest with a 1m30.844s lap on a used medium tyre.
Everyone is out on track right now apart from Marc Marquez and Johann Zarco.
Incident
Miguel Oliveira has stopped at the side of the track with an apparent issue.
Acosta looks like he's going to be heading out soon on the new aero that KTM has been testing with Pol Espargaro in his last two wildcard outings.
Marquez has now jumped up the order to sixth with a 1m31.602s.
Marc Marquez has had a steady start to the session. Was sat in his box after just four laps on the bike and has only now moved onto the leaderboard with a 1m33.258s.
The track has largely emptied with 15 minutes of the session gone.
Top top 10 at this stage is:
- Bagnaia
- Martin
- Acosta
- Quartararo
- Vinales
- Bastianini
- Binder
- Oliveira
- Espargaro
- Morbidelli
Top two in the championship trade fastest laps, with Martin posting a 1m30.994s that was then beaten by Bagnaia with a 1m30.924s.
Incident
Pedro Acosta has crashed at Turn 14. He was sideways on the way into the corner after the rear stepped out and couldn't bring it back.
He's ok.
Francesco Bagnaia has taken over at the top of the timesheets with a 1m31.129s on his factory team Ducati.
Martin has now improved to a 1m31.325s.
After the first flurry of laps, Jorge Martin is fastest with a 1m31.846s.
Incident
Jack Miller has crashed early on at Turn 6.
Having raced a new chassis at the San Marino GP, it looks like Fabio Quartararo has two of those Yamaha frames in his garage today.
Green flag
The green flag is waving at the end of pitlane to signal the start of Practice!
In case you're joining us for the first time, this session is an important one in deciding Saturday morning's qualifying groups.
The top 10 at the end of this hour-long session will advance directly to Q2, while the rest will have to go through Q1.
Track temperature has gone up to around 34 degrees Celsius ahead of this afternoon's session.
The best lap time from FP1 was a 1m32.082s from Marc Marquez.
For reference, the best Practice time from the San Marino GP was a 1m30.685s from Francesco Bagnaia.
Track conditions are much better for the start of Practice than they were this morning, so we should see plenty of running this afternoon.
Rins out
Ahead of this second practice session of the day, Yamaha has confirmed that Alex Rins will sit on the sidelines due to illness.
He only completed four laps in FP1.
Practice continues
Good afternoon and welcome back to our live coverage of the 2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP.
Practice will get underway at 2pm BST, so in just over 20 minutes.
That's all from us for now, but join us again this afternoon for coverage from second practice at Misano.
Practice starts at 2pm BST.