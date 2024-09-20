Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!

The 2024 MotoGP season continues with the 14th round of the campaign and a second visit to Misano.

Due to the cancellation of the Kazakhstan GP, MotoGP returns to Misano two weeks after the San Marino GP for the first Emilia Romagna GP since 2021.

Jorge Martin holds a slender lead in the championship of seven points over Francesco Bagnaia, after a decision to box during a brief spell of rain in the San Marino GP backfired on the Pramac rider.

Marc Marquez comes into the second Misano round seeking a third successive grand prix victory to further reduce his 53-point deficit in the standings to Martin.

Marquez was the last winner of the Emilia Romagna GP in 2021, which marked his final victory with Honda and began a 1043-day win drought.

A test on the Monday after the San Marino GP should mean the field begins the Emilia Romagna GP much tighter than it was two weeks ago.

FP1 starts at 9:45am BST, with Practice at 2pm BST.