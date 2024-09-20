Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi
LIVE

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!

Follow live updates from Friday practice at the 2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

The 2024 MotoGP season continues with the 14th round of the campaign and a second visit to Misano. 

Due to the cancellation of the Kazakhstan GP, MotoGP returns to Misano two weeks after the San Marino GP for the first Emilia Romagna GP since 2021. 

Jorge Martin holds a slender lead in the championship of seven points over Francesco Bagnaia, after a decision to box during a brief spell of rain in the San Marino GP backfired on the Pramac rider. 

Marc Marquez comes into the second Misano round seeking a third successive grand prix victory to further reduce his 53-point deficit in the standings to Martin. 

Marquez was the last winner of the Emilia Romagna GP in 2021, which marked his final victory with Honda and began a 1043-day win drought. 

A test on the Monday after the San Marino GP should mean the field begins the Emilia Romagna GP much tighter than it was two weeks ago. 

FP1 starts at 9:45am BST, with Practice at 2pm BST.

20 Sep 2024
14:31

At the halfway stage of the session, the top 10 order is:

  1. Martin
  2. Bagnaia
  3. Bezzecchi
  4. Acosta
  5. M.Marquez
  6. Bastianini
  7. Vinales
  8. Quartararo
  9. A.Marquez
  10. Binder
14:30

Oliveira has made his way back to pitlane with his stricken Trackhouse Aprilia. 

14:30

Marco Bezzecchi has moved into third. The VR46 rider is using a fresh soft rear tyre at this stage of the session. 

14:26

Martin has gone fastest with a 1m30.844s lap on a used medium tyre. 

14:24

Everyone is out on track right now apart from Marc Marquez and Johann Zarco. 

14:23

Incident 

Miguel Oliveira has stopped at the side of the track with an apparent issue. 

14:20

Acosta looks like he's going to be heading out soon on the new aero that KTM has been testing with Pol Espargaro in his last two wildcard outings. 

14:18

Marquez has now jumped up the order to sixth with a 1m31.602s. 

14:16

Marc Marquez has had a steady start to the session. Was sat in his box after just four laps on the bike and has only now moved onto the leaderboard with a 1m33.258s.

14:15

The track has largely emptied with 15 minutes of the session gone. 

Top top 10 at this stage is:

  1. Bagnaia
  2. Martin
  3. Acosta
  4. Quartararo
  5. Vinales
  6. Bastianini
  7. Binder
  8. Oliveira
  9. Espargaro
  10. Morbidelli
14:12

Top two in the championship trade fastest laps, with Martin posting a 1m30.994s that was then beaten by Bagnaia with a 1m30.924s. 

14:11

Incident 

Pedro Acosta has crashed at Turn 14. He was sideways on the way into the corner after the rear stepped out and couldn't bring it back. 

He's ok. 

14:09

Francesco Bagnaia has taken over at the top of the timesheets with a 1m31.129s on his factory team Ducati. 

14:07

Martin has now improved to a 1m31.325s. 

14:06

After the first flurry of laps, Jorge Martin is fastest with a 1m31.846s.

14:03

Incident 

Jack Miller has crashed early on at Turn 6.

14:02

Having raced a new chassis at the San Marino GP, it looks like Fabio Quartararo has two of those Yamaha frames in his garage today. 

14:00

Green flag

The green flag is waving at the end of pitlane to signal the start of Practice!

13:59

In case you're joining us for the first time, this session is an important one in deciding Saturday morning's qualifying groups. 

The top 10 at the end of this hour-long session will advance directly to Q2, while the rest will have to go through Q1. 

13:53

Track temperature has gone up to around 34 degrees Celsius ahead of this afternoon's session. 

13:48

The best lap time from FP1 was a 1m32.082s from Marc Marquez. 

For reference, the best Practice time from the San Marino GP was a 1m30.685s from Francesco Bagnaia. 

13:41

Track conditions are much better for the start of Practice than they were this morning, so we should see plenty of running this afternoon. 

13:38

Rins out

Ahead of this second practice session of the day, Yamaha has confirmed that Alex Rins will sit on the sidelines due to illness. 

He only completed four laps in FP1. 

13:37

Practice continues 

Good afternoon and welcome back to our live coverage of the 2024 MotoGP Emilia Romagna GP.

Practice will get underway at 2pm BST, so in just over 20 minutes. 

10:51

That's all from us for now, but join us again this afternoon for coverage from second practice at Misano. 

Practice starts at 2pm BST.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK
16m ago
Italian World Superbikes: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Nicolo Bulega
Nicolo Bulega
Moto3
Results
46m ago
2024 Emilia Romagna Moto3 - Friday Practice Results
Adrian Fernandez, Emilia Romagna, Misano, 2024, practice
Adrian Fernandez, Emilia Romagna, Misano, 2024, practice
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
53m ago
McLaren told to modify controversial rear wing as Ferrari admit 'frustration'
McLaren
McLaren
F1
55m ago
F1 Singapore Grand Prix: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Mercedes
Mercedes
MotoGP
57m ago
Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES!
Marco Bezzecchi
Marco Bezzecchi

More News

F1
News
1h ago
Sky Sports swearing blooper as F1 clamps down on foul language
Ted Kravitz
Ted Kravitz
BSB
News
1h ago
“Rumour” teased that Ryan Vickers is close to joining World Superbike team
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Ryan Vickers, 2024 Brands Hatch BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
1h ago
FIA announce ruling on Max Verstappen's press conference swearing
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
2h ago
‘Something Adrian Newey wasn’t happy with?’ question raised after Red Bull exit
Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey
MotoGP
Feature
2h ago
The F1 solution to Michelin’s avoidable MotoGP tyre testing problems
Michelin
Michelin