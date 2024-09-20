2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Friday Practice Results

2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) 1'30.286s 18/23 299k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.198s 22/22 299k 3 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.299s 20/25 298k 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.321s 23/27 300k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.600s 23/26 294k 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.646s 24/26 298k 7 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.678s 26/26 299k 8 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.704s 25/26 298k 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.705s 20/21 299k 10 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.881s 23/24 296k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.931s 20/23 298k 12 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.964s 24/25 298k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.107s 16/17 293k 14 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +1.227s 25/25 297k 15 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.362s 5/22 298k 16 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.382s 5/17 298k 17 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.434s 24/25 296k 18 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.479s 26/26 297k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.638s 24/25 301k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.814s 19/20 298k 21 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.924s 4/24 296k

* Rookie

Official Misano MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 30.304s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez 1m 31.564s (2024)

Francesco Bagnaia, runner-up in both San Marino races, fires a warning shot by leading Friday practice with a new lap record at the 2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP.

The reigning world champion, seeking his and Ducati’s 100th grand prix win on Sunday, finished 0.198s ahead of title rival Jorge Martin.

San Marino grand prix winner and morning pace setter Marc Marquez didn’t look comfortable on his opening time attack, but returned on softs to claim a safe third ahead of Enea Bastianini.

Fabio Quartararo was a surprise fifth for Yamaha.

Martin and Bastianini were among the many fallers with KTM's Jack Miller the first to miss the top ten cut for Saturday’s Qualifying 2.

Bagnaia and Martin were the only riders to lap under 1m 31s using the medium rear tyre, before the soft tyre time attacks.

After a damp start to the day, the afternoon hour was fully dry, although temperatures remain noticeable cooler than ‘Misano 1’.

Tech3 GASGAS rookie Pedro Acosta, who has new homologated front aero, suffered an early fall at Turn 14. The other RC16 riders would suffer a similar fate.

Miguel Oliveira ground to a halt with a technical issue on his Trackhouse Aprilia, with Alex Marquez crashing out on entry to the first chicane just before new rubber was fitted in the final stages.

Fabio di Giannantonio, already pondering surgery due to a recently dislocated shoulder, fell heavily in the closing minutes. Worryingly, the Italian looked in pain.

Martin, Bastianini and Brad Binder all walked away from their falls.

Monster Yamaha’s Alex Rins, last this morning, skipped this afternoon’s session due to sickness.

2024 Emilia Romagna MotoGP, Misano - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'32.082s 10/10 296k 2 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.063s 10/11 298k 3 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.186s 10/10 297k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.291s 12/12 298k 5 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.409s 15/15 295k 6 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.464s 10/10 296k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.536s 11/12 297k 8 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.572s 18/19 298k 9 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.659s 14/15 294k 10 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.666s 13/16 298k 11 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.741s 13/13 295k 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.743s 11/11 297k 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.828s 12/12 297k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.051s 11/12 293k 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +1.155s 15/15 295k 16 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.249s 6/9 294k 17 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.308s 9/11 296k 18 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.348s 7/10 293k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.468s 10/10 294k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.685s 12/12 296k 21 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +1.796s 12/14 298k 22 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +5.752s 3/3 289k

Marc Marquez picks up where he left off at the end of the San Marino MotoGP weekend by leading opening practice for the Emilia Romagna event, the second of the Misano rounds.

A damp track, not to mention data from the previous race weekend and post-race test, meant only a handful of riders set a lap time by the halfway stage of the 45 minutes.

‘Misano 1’ winner Marquez, who set a new lap record of 1m 31.564s in the closing stages of the grand prix, topped opening practice with a time of 1m 32.082s (using a soft front and medium rear tyre) on his tenth and final lap.

That put the Gresini rider 0.063s ahead of Jorge Martin, whose points advantage over Francesco Bagnaia has been slashed to 7 after a pit stop gamble backfired in the San Marino Grand Prix.

Bagnaia was fourth fastest this morning, just behind Martin’s Pramac team-mate and San Marino Sprint podium finisher Franco Morbidelli.



The Emilia Romagna GP is the second of two consecutive Misano rounds, having been added to the calendar in place of the cancelled India/Kazakhstan events.

Repsol Honda’s Joan Mir missed the entire San Marino GP due to “intense gastroenteritis” with team-mate Joan Mir withdrawing from the Sunday race due to sickness.