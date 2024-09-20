MotoAmerica team principal dies, aged 45

Michelle Lindsay has sadly died, aged 45, after a battle with cancer.

Lindsay was the team principal of MotoAmerica outfit TOBC Racing.

She led her team to three victories at the Daytona 200 with Danny Eslick in 2015, 2017 and 2018.

But in 2019, only three weeks after getting married, Lindsay was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Lindsay and her husband Myles Wilson were with their new son at the Daytona International Speedway this March.

But this week she sadly passed away.

The thoughts of everyone at Crash are with Lindsay's family and friends.