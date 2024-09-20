Marc Marquez: “I’ve achieved all of my targets for this year”

Winner of the last two grands prix, there is still plenty of time for Marc Marquez to close a 53-point gap to MotoGP title leader Jorge Martin and 46-point margin to future team-mate Francesco Bagnaia.

But regardless of whether he’s able to fight for the world championship during his lone satellite season at Gresini, Marquez claims he’s already achieved his targets for this year.

Seven rounds and a potential 259 points still remain in the 2024 campaign, which starts with a return visit to Misano for the Emilia Romagna round this weekend.

“We are riding better than in previous races, especially since the Red Bull Ring, where we made a step. Not enough of a step still, they [Martin and Bagnaia] are a bit faster, and I need to improve some things,” Marquez said of challenging for the 2024 crown.

“But for me, the most important thing is that I’ve achieved all of my targets for this year, so if something [a title chance] is coming it is welcome, but I am just trying to enjoy it and keep this level until the end of the season to prepare for 2025.”

Marquez capitalised on a brief rain shower to overcome a lowly ninth on the grid at the recent San Marino GP, but later set a new lap record on the medium rear tyre.

Can the Spaniard make it three wins in a row this weekend?

“One of the most important points for us will be practice, which will help us understand the race track, as it is the same circuit with colder conditions, so let’s see what we can do,” Marquez said on Thursday.

“Last Sunday was really good, especially the second part of the race, as I felt really comfortable, and this gave me a lot of confidence. And also on Monday’s Test.

“So let’s see if we can continue in the same way.”

Currently riding a year-old GP23, Marquez will get the latest Ducati machinery as a factory rider alongside Bagnaia next year.