After testing a MotoGP machine at Kyalami, Brad Binder believes a return to Africa is not far away for MotoGP. "It would really be amazing to have a MotoGP race back in South Africa. I think it\u2019s overdue, it\u2019s been many years [without one]. We have the facility for it and it was amazing to ride a MotoGP bike at a track that I grew up 40 minutes from. "It was a lot of fun! I really enjoyed it. We need to make a couple of changes to the layout to be able to bring MotoGP back. But everything there is more than possible. I expect to see us there soon."
LIVE UPDATES: Austrian MotoGP - drivers discuss the new chicane
Marc Marquez has addressed questions about his comeback on Thursday, as he appeared at the Austrian MotoGP.
And the riders are already debating the new chicane at the Red Bull Ring...
“It's true that my intention is to make some races this year..."
Marc Marquez is in the MotoGP paddock for the first time since stepping away from racing after Mugello to have a fourth arm operation.
Reiterating that the operation was essential to continue his career, the Repsol Honda star added that he feels "quite well... In the end, it’s an arm that has had four operations on it, but I'm already doing exercises that were impossible before.
“Next week we will have another medical check and understand if I can increase the weights [in gym], push more and understand better when I can come back [to MotoGP].
"If I need to wait, I will wait. But you cannot wait to be 100% before riding the bike, and the best way to finish the rehabilitation is to ride.
“I'm optimistic, every week we increase the work and [the arm] is reacting in a good way."
The media debrief ends early due to a storm, with strong winds and rain rocking the hospitality unit!
Marc Marquez is back in the building!
Jack Miller backs the new chicane introduced to slow down Turn 2 at the Red Bull Ring from this weekend's Austrian MotoGP:
"I think it's a decent improvement, should make the racing safer and keep us coming back here for a few more years.
"I don't think there's any real negatives to come from it. I think it'll make the racing better because it'll open up that next corner [Turn 3] to be more of a passing zone than before.
"It was getting dangerous [with the old layout] and the track have responded and done a safe alternative. You're always going to get naysayers when you change a track, just like in Barcelona when we changed that."
"We did everything for him, we even hired his brother for the Moto3 World Championship. We did everything possible to give him a good all-round package. Disappointing yes."
Latest details on the rider's recovery from a crash at the Suzuka 8 Hours.
Who remembers this incredible battle between Marc Marquez and Andrea Dovizioso?
Aleix Espargaro: ‘Some pain’ but foot fracture won’t be a problem
Francesco Bagnaia: ‘I must stay focused’, not thinking about the championship
Alongside the regular Thursday press conference, eight-time world champion Marc Marquez will also be speaking to the media later today. The Repsol Honda rider won't be in action this weekend despite returning to the MotoGP paddock.
Good morning and welcome to media day at the Austrian MotoGP.