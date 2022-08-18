Marc Marquez: My MotoGP comeback? Next week I’ll have the answer…

Speaking at the Red Bull Ring in Austria on Thursday, during his first visit to the paddock since stepping back from racing in May to undergo another operation on his right arm, Marquez explained:

“It's true that my intention is to make some races this year. Next week I will have the answer if it will be possible or not.

“I feel quite well. In the end, it’s an arm that has received four operations, but at least now it's working in a normal way. I'm already doing some exercises that before were impossible.

“But next week I will have an important medical check. In that X-ray they will understand if I can increase the weights [in the gym] and [in turn] when I will ride in the future.

“We are optimistic because every week I increase the rehabilitation work and the arm is reacting in a good way.”

With his recovery from bone realignment progressing positively, the Misano test in early September has been touted as a potential venue for his MotoGP comeback.

“I don't know. I don't think so, it's too tight,” he said. “But next week I will have the doctor’s check.

“I don't want to say, ‘I will do one race, two races, three races’. I don't know now.

“Next week, they will say to me how is the situation with the bone. If it's OK, I will start working [to return] and when I feel ready I will come back, because it will be important to prepare for 2023.”

“When I feel 70%-80%, when I will feel that I can ride a MotoGP bike in a more-or-less good way, I will come back,” he added.

“Because for the last part of the rehabilitation, the best way is to be on the bike. You cannot wait to be at 100% before riding a bike.”

Once Marquez does throw a leg over the RCV, the effectiveness of his latest operation will soon become clear.

“It's true that, even now, I have the doubt of how [the arm] will be,” he said. “Because yeah, now it looks like it's working well, but then when you will ride a MotoGP bike, you will understand immediately if it's OK or not.”

Despite only starting six of the twelve rounds this season, handling difficulties with this year’s heavily-revised RCV mean Marquez remains the top Honda rider in the world championship, in just 14th place.