After setting the world alight during his rookie season in Moto2 last year, Fernandez’s season in MotoGP has been anything but that.

Very nearly the Moto2 world champion, Fernandez was in the middle of a tug-of-war between KTM and Yamaha, a fight KTM ultimately won due to them holding the Spaniard’s contract rights.

But with Fernandez keen to leave for Yamaha or remain in Moto2 rather than make the step to MotoGP with KTM, it was clear that their marriage appeared to be on rocky grounds.

A slow start to the season which hasn’t improved, along with continued rumours of a switch to Aprilia have since added fuel to the fire in what can only be called a disappointing season together, and one that looks set to end after 2022.

As part of its bid to hold onto Fernandez and please the impressive Moto2 rider last season, KTM brought his younger brother Adrian into the fold by giving him an unlikely 2022 seat at its Tech 3 team in Moto3.

However, it’s done little to solve the broken relationship between KTM and Fernandez, with the Austrian manufacturer pointing to the ‘environment’ around Fernandez being a ‘disaster’.

Speaking to SPEEDWEEK.COM, KTM CEO Stefan Pierer said: "Humanly, Fernández’s environment is a disaster. We really tried. It's disappointing.

"We did everything for him, we even hired his brother for the Moto3 World Championship. We did everything possible to give him a good all-round package. Disappointing yes.

"We absolutely expected more from Raúl. But such disappointments are also part of doing motorsport."

Fernandez to Aprilia, Pol Espargaro to replace him and make return to KTM

Should Fernandez get his wish of leaving KTM to join the RNF Aprilia team, then Tech 3 will need a replacement alongside Remy Gardner - the Australian is expected to remain for a second season.

However, an announcement could come as early as this weekend, with Espargaro expected to join the Tech 3 team and therefore seal a move back to the Austrian marque after joining Honda at the end of 2020.