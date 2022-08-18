The British crashed nearly two weeks ago at the Suzuka 8 Hours, on the same notorious part of the track where Daijiro Kato died in 2003.

Rea was airlifted to hospital and was in a coma but his condition has steadily got better.

“Gino’s health still improving,” Terry Rymer, his manager, updated on Thursday.

“Doctors [are] very happy with his progress. What a warrior.”

His family’s latest update was: “Positive results on Gino’s recovery.

“The ventilator has been removed. He is now breathing on his own and beginning to communicate with family.

“Family and the hospital team are very happy with his progress.

“Thanks for the support.”