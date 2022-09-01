Crash Home
MotoGP
Live
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Austrian MotoGP 18 August

LIVE UPDATES: San Marino MotoGP at Misano - Riders face the media

Last Updated: 20 Minutes Ago

A double press conference at Misano will see the main MotoGP title contenders speak to the media before the likes of Miguel Oliveira, Enea Bastianini and Raul Fernandez face the media to discuss their latest moves. 

Fabio Quartararo remains the championship leader heading into this weekend after extending his points lead over Aleix Espargaro.

However, Quartararo lost points to Francesco Bagnaia for the third consecutive race after the Ducati rider claimed his third win in succession. 

Crash.net will bring you live updates and news throughout the San Marino MotoGP weekend.

Reporting By:
Key Moments
11:14
Vinales the star of the show...

Vinales leads Rimini to 6-2 MotoGP football match victory 

Maverick Vinales, MotoGP, Austrian MotoGP 18 August
RobertJones Profile Picture
11:12

Pol Espargaro ‘committed to giving everything’ in final races with Repsol Honda

Full story here... 

Pol Espargaro, MotoGP race, British MotoGP, 7 August
RobertJones Profile Picture
11:09

Good morning and welcome to media day at the Misano MotoGP. We will provide live updates throughout the day. 

RobertJones Profile Picture