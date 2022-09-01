Vinales leads Rimini to 6-2 MotoGP football match victory
LIVE UPDATES: San Marino MotoGP at Misano - Riders face the media
A double press conference at Misano will see the main MotoGP title contenders speak to the media before the likes of Miguel Oliveira, Enea Bastianini and Raul Fernandez face the media to discuss their latest moves.
Fabio Quartararo remains the championship leader heading into this weekend after extending his points lead over Aleix Espargaro.
However, Quartararo lost points to Francesco Bagnaia for the third consecutive race after the Ducati rider claimed his third win in succession.
Crash.net will bring you live updates and news throughout the San Marino MotoGP weekend.
Pol Espargaro ‘committed to giving everything’ in final races with Repsol Honda
Good morning and welcome to media day at the Misano MotoGP. We will provide live updates throughout the day.