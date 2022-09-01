Maverick Vinales leads Rimini to 6-2 MotoGP football match victory
Maverick Vinales led the Riviera di Rimini team to a comprehensive 6-2 victory in the MotoGP football match against a San Marino squad captained by Enea Bastianini.
Riders from MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE took to the pitch ahead of this weekend’s grand prix, with Tony Arbolino handing Rimini the early lead.
Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco then equalised for San Marino, but the Rimini team proved too strong with further goals for Arbolino, Vinales, Andrea Migno and Manuel Gonzalez (twice).
Marcos Ramirez scored a second consolation goal for San Marino, but the final 6-2 score line signalled a comprehensive victory for Rimini.
More pictures from the game can be seen below.
Free practice for the San Marino MotoGP starts on Friday morning.
It is #TransferDeadlineDay - Anyone fancy signing up @lorenzo99 #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/AlEnmGCVr7— Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) September 1, 2022
Guevara, Lorenzo and Migno.
Rival captains Vinales and Bastianini.
The winning team!