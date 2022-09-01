Riders from MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3 and MotoE took to the pitch ahead of this weekend’s grand prix, with Tony Arbolino handing Rimini the early lead.

Pramac Ducati’s Johann Zarco then equalised for San Marino, but the Rimini team proved too strong with further goals for Arbolino, Vinales, Andrea Migno and Manuel Gonzalez (twice).

Marcos Ramirez scored a second consolation goal for San Marino, but the final 6-2 score line signalled a comprehensive victory for Rimini.

More pictures from the game can be seen below.

Free practice for the San Marino MotoGP starts on Friday morning.

Guevara, Lorenzo and Migno.

Rival captains Vinales and Bastianini.

The winning team!