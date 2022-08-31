Marc Marquez back on track as Misano MotoGP test looms

Having pulled out of the 2022 world championship in early June to undergo bone realignment surgery on his beleaguered right arm, Marquez was recently given the green light to ‘intensify his training and assess the condition of his arm on a motorcycle’.

The eight-time world champion duly made his track return on a CBR600 at Aragon, posting on social media: “Today I can't stop smiling. After a huge effort I'm back on the bike again. Thanks to all of you who are always pushing me! Let's keep it up!!”

Once on a bike, Marquez expected to know almost immediately if the latest operation to improve arm mobility and reduce pain had been a success. Assuming all has gone well at Aragon, an appearance at the Misano MotoGP test is now much more likely.

Honda is hoping Marquez will be fit to do at least some laps at the Misano test, next Tuesday and Wednesday, to help provide vital feedback for the 2023 bike after this year's machine slipped to sixth and last in the constructors' standings.

"Even if it was not for 100 laps, just 4, it would be very important," said Repsol Honda team manager Alberto Puig.

Honda hasn't taken a MotoGP victory since Marquez's win at Misano last season and the #93 remains the top Honda rider despite sitting just 15th in the world championship, having missed seven of the 13 rounds.

Marquez will have a new Repsol Honda team-mate in the form of Joan Mir for 2023.

During his recent visit to the Red Bull Ring paddock, Marquez confirmed that he plans to race again this year.

“When I feel ready, I will come back, because it will be important to prepare for 2023," he said.

"When I feel 70%-80%, that I can ride a MotoGP bike in a more-or-less good way, I will come back. Because for the last part of the rehabilitation, the best way is to be on the bike. You cannot wait to be at 100%...”

The Misano test is the last chance for Marquez to ride a MotoGP bike outside of a race weekend until Valencia in November.

In other news, Marquez has confirmed that he and younger brother Alex are no longer managed by Emilio Alzamora.