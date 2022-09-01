Martínez, 34, takes on the role after being head of motorsport marketing at Red Bull for the past 12 years, based in Madrid.

“We are very happy to announce that Jaime will join our team starting from the Misano GP,” read a statement from the Marquez brothers.

“After his experience at Red Bull he knows perfectly the world of motorsport and sport in general and offers a new strategic vision that we believe will bring us a lot.

“Our goal on the track will continue to be to get the best results, we are sure that we will form a great team.”

The statement added that Martinez will 'manage the careers of both [riders] and develop the brand's commercial strategy.'

Alzamora had overseen Marc Marquez’s racing career since the age of 12.

The eight-time world champion, currently recovering from his latest right arm operation, returned to a motorcycle at Aragon on Wednesday – increasing speculation that he could ride at next week’s Misano MotoGP test.