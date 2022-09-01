The soon-to-be GASGAS Tech 3 Factory Racing rider has just seven MotoGP races left to run in the colours of Repsol Honda.

Although there have been several flashes of potential from the Spaniard such as taking pole position at Silverstone last season and competing for victory in Qatar, Espargaro’s dream move to Honda has failed to live up to expectation.

Injuries along with a 2022 RC213V package that has been way off the pace compared to its competition has not helped Espargaro, however, a move back to KTM could be exactly what he needs.

But before joining the rebranded KTM outfit, Espargaro remains committed to ending his tenure at Honda in the best possible shape.

“Hopefully Misano can give us a boost after a hard weekend in Austria. I am fully focused and committed to continuing to give everything to the Repsol Honda Team and we are all working together to find solutions,” said Espargaro.

“The two-day test [after this weekend’s San Marino MotoGP] will be very useful and important for this, we have to work well over the whole event because we then head to a very intense period with the flyways. We stay focused, we stay motivated and we keep on pushing.”

Will Misano be Stefan Bradl’s last stand-in MotoGP race in place of Marc Marquez?

Riding a CBR600, Marquez completed his on-track return during a private test at Aragon on Wednesday, meaning Bradl could be set to revert back to his test rider role following the San Marino Grand Prix at Misano.

Honda have made it no secret that they want Marquez back on the bike before the start of next season, a sentiment that the eight-time world champion shares.

Ahead of the weekend, Bradl added: "Misano is a track that I know well from racing here in the past and also my testing work with HRC.

"The results have not shown our potential recently and we have to keep working. My speed is coming much better with each race and there are just a few final small points to work out.

"We have the weekend to be a racer and then it will be back to test rider mode afterwards, let’s see what the full plan is."