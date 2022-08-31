Alzamora, the 1999 125cc world champion, has guided the careers of Marc Marquez as well as younger brother Alex since their days in the Spanish championships.

Marc has gone on to win eight world titles, with fellow MotoGP rider Alex also a world champion in the Moto3 and Moto2 classes.

However, Alzamora’s absence from recent events fuelled rumours of a split, which has now been confirmed.

“Thank you Emilio for all these years together! I still remember the day I went to Monlau Competición for the first time, I was only 12. I wish you the best!!” Marc Marquez wrote on social media.

An official statement added that: "The Marquez brothers thank Emilio for the work he has done over the years and his dedication throughout this time where we have achieved great triumphs.

"After discussing it among the three of us, we have decided that the time has come to take different paths and start a new stage.”

Will Marc Marquez RETURN for MotoGP Misano test? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP61 Video of Will Marc Marquez RETURN for MotoGP Misano test? | Crash MotoGP Podcast EP61

Alzamora: 'An important stage of my life is coming to an end'

Alzamora said that “an important stage of my life is coming to an end with the Márquez brothers and, first of all, I want to thank the trust that their parents, Roser and Julià, placed in me. During this long relationship we have worked side by side with Marc and Alex to achieve great and unforgettable successes."

Of Marc's stunning career, Alzamora added: “I have no words to describe this story that we started when Marc was 12 years old and in which I have humbly contributed all my knowledge. Together we have had unforgettable and incredible moments, but also very hard moments such as injuries. I have no doubt that in this new stage that Marc begins he will return to the top to continue making history and, above all, the most important thing, to enjoy his passion."

Alzamora said that double MotoGP podium finisher Alex, who will switch from LCR Honda to Gresini Ducati next season, has been "an example as an athlete. His work, sacrifice and professionalism have led him to hone his great talent and, without a doubt, I am very proud of everything I was able to give him so that he could achieve his dreams. I am sure that the best of Alex is yet to come.”

Dogged by arm and eye injuries since July 2020, Marc Marquez is currently recovering from a fourth operation on his right arm, with a comeback possible at next week's Misano test.

Jaime Martínez, 34, from Red Bull Spain, is tipped to become the Marquez brother's new personal manager.