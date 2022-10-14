Fabio Quartararo was the best placed of the title contenders in fourth, Aleix Espargaro was nearest to his time in seventh, followed by Francesco Bagnaia in eighth and Enea Bastianini in ninth. Jack Miller left his final run at home a litttle late, so was only 13th at the end of FP2 and with work to do to go straight to Q2 after FP3.
Australian MotoGP - Free Practice 2 at Phillip Island: As it happened
Ducati's Johann Zarco and home hero Jack Miller set the pace during this morning's Free Practice 1 for the Australian MotoGP, but 2019 winner Marc Marquez (7th) and title leader Fabio Quartararo (12th) were the quickest of those that resisted fitting new rubber at the end of the session.
After a dry but cold morning, then a brief rain shower, all eyes will be on the weather for FP2.
MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into this weekend.
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.
After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.
Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.
Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.
Day one ends with Johann Zarco on top with a best of 1m 29.475s.
Marco Bezzecchi set the second best time, with cooler temperatures suiting Pol Espargaro in third.
It is fast lap after fast lap - as the chequered flag comes out it is Zarco that hits the top again with his time attack.
Fabio Quartararo finds a hige amount of time in the final sector he goes top as Pecco Bagnaia goes ninth, but is immediately pushed back by a better time from Johann Zarco
Bezzecchi goes top briefly before Vinales takes over with a 1m 29.745s lap. All of the top seven have improved.
There's five minutes left on the clock, every rider is out on track for their final runs - and unlike before there are plenty of red sectors on show...
Bagnaia is next to move up - he was 17th but only moves up to 13th - with no guarantee of better weather to come in FP3 he'll want to push on aboard the Ducati and try to secure a top ten place.
Joan Mir, at the track where he took his Moto3 title, is next to make his move into the provisional top ten, now in ninth.
Pol Espargaro breaks the trend and moves from 16th to 14th on the Honda. he is just 0.611s off the top time despite his position.
Second runs are underway and there are no major changes. Your top five are still Marc Marquez, Maverick Vinales, Fabio Quartararo and Jack Miller.
The weather is much improved from FP1, with the sun now bouncing off the bikes while they circulate as Phillip Island appears to be aiming for all the seasons in one day. No wildlfe interruptions as of yet either!
Most of those who were on their first runs are now heading back to the garages, while Bagnaia is now out on track to try and improve his time.
His closest rival in the title race, Francesco Bagnaia, is currently 16th and sat in the pits...
Not to be outdone, Fabio Quartararo pushes on and makes a step forward, rising from tenth to third.
Marc Marquez is our new leader on combined times after posting a 1m 30.126s lap. Vinales continues his forward march and is now second.
There are early, small gains already with Maverick Vinales up to eighth and Fabio Quartararo moving from 13th to eleventh. Vinales moves up again and is now fifth.
Cal Crutchlow and Alex Rins are experimenting with a hard rear tyre on their first laps.
Marc Marquez has exited with a hard front tyre on his Honda...
FP2 is go! Franco Morbidelli rolls out of the pits first and is swiftly followed by the rest of the riders in the class.
The earlier FP1 session saw Johann zarco on top of the timesheets, with Jack Miller second and Alex Marquez third. Fabio Quarararo was the lowest placed of the rest of the title contenders in twelfth. Francesco Bagnaia placed eighth, Enea Bastianini sixth and Aleix Espargaro was fifth.
Good morning and welcome to coverage of day one of the Australian MotoGP. FP2 is coming up next.