2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (2) Results
Free Practice (2) results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|1'29.475s
|17/18
|341k
|2
|^8
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.038s
|20/21
|347k
|3
|^8
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.052s
|21/22
|344k
|4
|^8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.139s
|18/20
|341k
|5
|^9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.270s
|16/19
|347k
|6
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.300s
|18/20
|345k
|7
|˅2
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+0.357s
|19/20
|346k
|8
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.363s
|17/18
|348k
|9
|˅3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|+0.374s
|19/20
|348k
|10
|^3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+0.406s
|19/21
|345k
|11
|^7
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.448s
|19/20
|330k
|12
|^3
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.469s
|16/18
|346k
|13
|˅11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|+0.546s
|16/16
|346k
|14
|˅11
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.613s
|20/20
|347k
|15
|^6
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.624s
|18/20
|341k
|16
|˅12
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|+0.663s
|21/22
|345k
|17
|˅8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|+0.683s
|16/17
|342k
|18
|˅1
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|+0.731s
|21/21
|341k
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.144s
|18/20
|340k
|20
|^2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+1.250s
|17/17
|341k
|21
|^2
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.366s
|18/20
|341k
|22
|˅2
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|+1.465s
|19/20
|334k
|23
|˅7
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|+1.603s
|19/20
|337k
|24
|=
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.102s
|16/19
|340k
* Rookie
Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than FP1.
= Rider is same position as FP1.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP1.
Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)
Johann Zarco completes a Friday practice double for the 2022 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
After a dry opening practice led by Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, a rain shower passed over the seaside circuit but the asphalt was dry again for the start of FP2.
2019 winner Marc Marquez, who has a range of new aero parts for his Repsol Honda, and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo had been ranked 7th and 12th respectively this morning but fastest of those that had elected not to fit new tyres in the final minutes.
Marquez then beat Zarco's 1m 30.368s FP1 time early in the afternoon, with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales - another former Phillip Island winner - and Quartararo a close match for the #93.
The eight-time world champion was one of the few to run the hard front tyre this afternoon, with medium compounds front and rear the popular pick.
Marquez, Vinales, Quartararo and Zarco (from FP1) were still ruling the timesheets when new soft rear tyres signalled time attacks in search of a top ten place, ahead of what is forecast to be a chilly FP3 on Saturday morning.
Vinales promptly took his new tyre to the top before Quartararo ducked 0.131s under his former team-mate. VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi then made a brief appearance in P1, with Pol Espargaro climbing to second, before Zarco - after a quiet session - suddenly returned his Pramac machine to the head of the timesheets.
While Quartararo soared near the front throughout, nearest title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro (who had a near miss with a wallaby in FP1) were at the lower end of the top ten prior to fitting new tyres, after which their positions improved slightly to eighth and seventh respectively.
Miller slipped to 13th this afternoon, although only 0.546s from Zarco, with fellow home rider Remy Gardner in 22nd place.
MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.
Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.
After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.
Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.
Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.
As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.
2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)
Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1
23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1
00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1
03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2
04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2
05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2
Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October
23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3
23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3
00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3
02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1
03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2
03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4
04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1
04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2
05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1
05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2
Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October
23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up
23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up
23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up
01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race
02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race
04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race
|Buriram: MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|219
|2
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|217
|(-2)
|3
|=
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|199
|(-20)
|4
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)
|180
|(-39)
|5
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Ducati Lenovo (GP22)
|179
|(-40)
|6
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|154
|(-65)
|7
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|151
|(-68)
|8
|^3
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|131
|(-88)
|9
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|127
|(-92)
|10
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|122
|(-97)
|11
|˅1
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|112
|(-107)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|101
|(-118)
|13
|^2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|84
|(-135)
|14
|˅1
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*
|80
|(-139)
|15
|˅1
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)
|77
|(-142)
|16
|^2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|50
|(-169)
|17
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|49
|(-170)
|18
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|46
|(-173)
|19
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|31
|(-188)
|20
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP21)*
|23
|(-196)
|21
|=
|Andrea Dovizioso
|ITA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|15
|(-204)
|22
|=
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*
|10
|(-209)
|23
|=
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|24
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|KTM Tech3 (RC16)*
|9
|(-210)
|25
|=
|Cal Crutchlow
|GBR
|WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)
|3
|(-216)
|26
|=
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|2
|(-217)