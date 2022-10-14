2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (2) Results

14 Oct 2022
Free Practice (2) results from the Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 20 in the 2022 world championship.

2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (2) Results
Pos RiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)1'29.475s17/18341k
2^8Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*+0.038s20/21347k
3^8Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.052s21/22344k
4^8Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.139s18/20341k
5^9Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.270s16/19347k
6^1Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.300s18/20345k
7˅2Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+0.357s19/20346k
8=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.363s17/18348k
9˅3Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)+0.374s19/20348k
10^3Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)+0.406s19/21345k
11^7Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.448s19/20330k
12^3Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.469s16/18346k
13˅11Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)+0.546s16/16346k
14˅11Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.613s20/20347k
15^6Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.624s18/20341k
16˅12Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)+0.663s21/22345k
17˅8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*+0.683s16/17342k
18˅1Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)+0.731s21/21341k
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.144s18/20340k
20^2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+1.250s17/17341k
21^2Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.366s18/20341k
22˅2Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*+1.465s19/20334k
23˅7Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*+1.603s19/20337k
24=Tetsuta NagashimaJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+2.102s16/19340k

* Rookie

Key:
^X Rider is X positions higher than FP1.
= Rider is same position as FP1.
˅X Rider is X positions lower than FP1.

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)

Johann Zarco completes a Friday practice double for the 2022 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

After a dry opening practice led by Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, a rain shower passed over the seaside circuit but the asphalt was dry again for the start of FP2.

2019 winner Marc Marquez, who has a range of new aero parts for his Repsol Honda, and Yamaha's world championship leader Fabio Quartararo had been ranked 7th and 12th respectively this morning but fastest of those that had elected not to fit new tyres in the final minutes.

Marquez then beat Zarco's 1m 30.368s FP1 time early in the afternoon, with Aprilia's Maverick Vinales - another former Phillip Island winner - and Quartararo a close match for the #93.

The eight-time world champion was one of the few to run the hard front tyre this afternoon, with medium compounds front and rear the popular pick.

Marquez, Vinales, Quartararo and Zarco (from FP1) were still ruling the timesheets when new soft rear tyres signalled time attacks in search of a top ten place, ahead of what is forecast to be a chilly FP3 on Saturday morning.

Vinales promptly took his new tyre to the top before Quartararo ducked 0.131s under his former team-mate. VR46 rookie Marco Bezzecchi then made a brief appearance in P1, with Pol Espargaro climbing to second, before Zarco - after a quiet session - suddenly returned his Pramac machine to the head of the timesheets.

While Quartararo soared near the front throughout, nearest title rivals Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro (who had a near miss with a wallaby in FP1) were at the lower end of the top ten prior to fitting new tyres, after which their positions improved slightly to eighth and seventh respectively.

Miller slipped to 13th this afternoon, although only 0.546s from Zarco, with fellow home rider Remy Gardner in 22nd place.

MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.

After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.

Joan Mir is back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.

Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.

As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

2022 Australia MotoGP - Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3 

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race

Buriram: MotoGP World Championship standings
Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)219 
2=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP22)217(-2)
3=Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)199(-20)
4=Enea BastianiniITAGresini Ducati (GP21)180(-39)
5=Jack MillerAUSDucati Lenovo (GP22)179(-40)
6=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)154(-65)
7=Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)151(-68)
8^3Miguel OliveiraPORRed Bull KTM (RC16)131(-88)
9˅1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP22)127(-92)
10˅1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)122(-97)
11˅1Alex RinsSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)112(-107)
12=Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)101(-118)
13^2Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)84(-135)
14˅1Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)*80(-139)
15˅1Joan MirSPASuzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR)77(-142)
16^2Alex MarquezSPALCR Honda (RC213V)50(-169)
17˅1Pol EspargaroSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)49(-170)
18˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)46(-173)
19=Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)31(-188)
20=Fabio di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP21)*23(-196)
21=Andrea DoviziosoITAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)15(-204)
22=Darryn BinderRSAWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)*10(-209)
23=Remy GardnerAUSKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
24=Raul FernandezSPAKTM Tech3 (RC16)*9(-210)
25=Cal CrutchlowGBRWithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)3(-216)
26=Stefan BradlGERRepsol Honda (RC213V)2(-217)
 