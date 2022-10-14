2022 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Free Practice (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) 1'30.368s 21/21 347k 2 Jack Miller AUS Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.091s 18/19 348k 3 Alex Marquez SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.125s 19/19 348k 4 Alex Rins SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.143s 20/20 347k 5 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +0.319s 21/21 348k 6 Enea Bastianini ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21) +0.422s 19/19 350k 7 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.529s 13/22 350k 8 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP22) +0.709s 20/20 348k 9 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP21)* +0.719s 20/20 345k 10 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP21)* +0.798s 20/22 347k 11 Pol Espargaro SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.826s 15/23 347k 12 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.827s 20/25 342k 13 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +1.051s 22/22 346k 14 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +1.068s 18/23 347k 15 Joan Mir SPA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +1.163s 21/21 345k 16 Darryn Binder RSA WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1)* +1.332s 20/20 337k 17 Cal Crutchlow GBR WithU Yamaha RNF (YZR-M1) +1.500s 16/22 343k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.582s 11/23 342k 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.810s 13/22 345k 20 Remy Gardner AUS KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +1.839s 19/20 340k 21 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.198s 20/20 342k 22 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +2.463s 12/19 340k 23 Raul Fernandez SPA KTM Tech3 (RC16)* +2.579s 18/19 338k 24 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +4.069s 15/21 342k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP records:

Best lap:

Marc Marquez SPA Honda 1m 28.108s (2013)

Fastest race lap:

Jorge Lorenzo SPA Yamaha 1m 27.899s (2013)

Johann Zarco leads home hero Jack Miller during Free Practice 1 for the Australian MotoGP at a dry but cool Phillip Island.

While the heavy rain that flooded the track has fortunately passed, there were still some small streams of water crossing the track and sitting in the kerbs to keep riders on their toes during MotoGP's first laps since 2019.

Fabio Quartararo, whose title lead has been cut to just two points over Francesco Bagnaia after tyre pressure woes in Thailand, suffered an early out-of-the-seat moment before heading the timesheets during the middle stages.

The Frenchman was then demoted by Marc Marquez, winner of the 2019 round, who had some Ducati-style aero updates available on the front and rear of one of his RC213Vs.

But the eight-time world champion focused on his standard machine as he slid 0.465s clear of Quartararo, with team-mate Pol Espargaro creating a rare Repsol Honda one-two soon after.

Marquez then gathered data on the new aero, including stabilising vertical rear vanes (seen on the Ducati since Silverstone, then briefly at Suzuki in Motegi) in the final ten minutes.

Meanwhile, newly married home star Miller sent his Ducati to the top on new soft tyres in the final minutes but lost out to Pramac's Johann Zarco by 0.091s on the final lap.

Alex Marquez slotted into a surprise third for LCR Honda, ahead of Suzuki's Alex Rins, Aprilia's title contender Aleix Espargaro (who had been as low as 17th) and Gresini's Enea Bastianini.

Marquez elected to remain on old tyres in seventh, ahead of Bagnaia, Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi.

Quartararo was pushed to 12th (+0.8s) but was another to stick with used tyres.

Phillip Island is famous for some seagull scares, but there was also a wallaby on track during the opening minutes.

MotoGP begins a three-race title showdown with Yamaha’s reigning champion Fabio Quartararo and Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia separated by just two points heading into Phillip Island.Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro also gained ground on Quartararo in Buriram to sit 20-points drift, with Enea Bastianini (-39) and home star Jack Miller (-40) – the highest scoring rider in the last three races - also still in world championship contention.After roller-coaster fortunes for the top three in recent rounds, the Phillip Island weather could throw up yet more turmoil during what is the first Australian MotoGP since 2019, due to previous covid restrictions.Joan Mir will be back for Suzuki, while Yamaha test rider Cal Crutchlow returns to the scene of his 2016 victory as he starts the second half of an unexpected MotoGP return at RNF.Takaaki Nakagami remains absent after needing a skin graft on his injured hand, with countryman and Honda test rider Tetsuta Nagashima again taking his place at LCR Honda.As with the other end of season ‘flyaways’, absent since 2019, ten of the full time riders have no prior MotoGP experience at Phillip Island: Brad Binder, Alex Marquez, Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini and Luca Marini, plus this year’s rookies Marco Bezzecchi, Fabio di Giannantonio, Darryn Binder, Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez.

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race