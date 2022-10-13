Danny Aldridge, MotoGP technical director, explained before the Australian MotoGP: “Normally, the teams can’t change the aero-body. It’s fixed for the season, with one permitted upgrade.

“But, for safety reasons, we do allow them to remove the sidepods.

“When we talk about safety, we are talking about weather conditions. Extreme wind, mainly.

“Phillip Island is very prone to wind, and unusual wind gusts.

“So part of the regulations allow them to remove the sidepods in specific tracks - at the moment, the rule only allows Phillip Island.

“When we say remove the sidepods? It has to be the entire sidepods.

“Using Ducati as an example, they have the upper, middle and lower sidepods. The whole free package must be removed. They can’t just choose the top or bottom - it must be all.

“The profile of the fairing must stay consistent, as per the homologation.

“They must then prove to me that it’s only the sidepod that has been removed.

“Basically, the streamline effect stays the same. The sidepods are basically just cut off.

“We want to give the manufacturers and teams the opportunity to ride safely.

“When we decided to rule for everybody, this was one of the questions that was raised. We all agreed unanimously.

“At Phillip Island, because it is in the rulebook, they can remove the sidepods because it is their choosing.

“There are no other circuits in the rulebook but we have the opportunity to add it, as necessary.”

