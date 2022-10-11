Australian MotoGP 2022: Full race weekend schedule

Like recent races at Motegi and Buriram, Phillip Island will stage its first MotoGP race since 2019 after the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in back-to-back absences on the calendar in 2020 and 2021.

Miguel Oliveira heads into the Australian Grand Prix as the latest MotoGP winner following his brilliant performance in wet conditions in Thailand, however, all eyes will be on home favourite Jack Miller.

Not only has the Australian been the most in-form rider over the last two rounds, but Miller has also reeled himself into title contention as he sits 40 points off series leader Fabio Quartararo.

While Ducati’s main title hopes rest on the shoulders of Francesco Bagnaia, who is now just two points away from the championship lead, Enea Bastianini is also a contender for the Italian manufacturer.

The Gresini Ducati rider is 39 points down with three races to go, meaning Ducati has three legitimate title contenders.

For Quartararo, returning to form will be crucial at Phillip Island after the reigning world champion endured a nightmare race in Buriram.

Starting fourth, Quartararo immediately lost touch and was out of the points by the end of lap one. The Yamaha rider failed to score for just the third time this season.

Of the current MotoGP riders, Marc Marquez holds the most number of wins at Phillip Island with three.

Absent from the last two race weekends, Joan Mir will make his return to action for Suzuki.

Full race weekend schedule (UK time)

Thursday 12th/Friday 13th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Thu) Moto3 FP1

23:55 - 00:40am (Thu/Fri) MotoGP FP1

00:55 - 01:35am (Fri) Moto2 FP1

03:15 - 03:55am (Fri) Moto3 FP2

04:10 - 04:55am (Fri) MotoGP FP2

05:10 - 05:50am (Fri) Moto2 FP2

Friday 13th/Saturday 14th October

23:00 - 23:40pm (Fri) Moto3 FP3

23:55 - 00:40am (Fri/Sat) MotoGP FP3

00:55 - 01:35am (Sat) Moto2 FP3

02:35 - 02:50am (Sat) Moto3 Q1

03:00 - 03:15am (Sat) Moto3 Q2

03:30 - 04:00am (Sat) MotoGP FP4

04:10 - 04:25am (Sat) MotoGP Q1

04:35 - 04:50am (Sat) MotoGP Q2

05:10 - 05:25am (Sat) Moto2 Q1

05:35 - 05:50am (Sat) Moto2 Q2

Saturday 14th/Sunday 15th October

23:00 - 23:10pm (Sat) Moto3 Warm Up

23:20 - 23:30pm (Sat) Moto2 Warm Up

23:40 - 00:00pm (Sat) MotoGP Warm Up

01:00am (Sun) Moto3 Race

02:20am (Sun) Moto2 Race

04:00am (Sun) MotoGP Race