Australian MotoGP - Live Updates as riders fight for pole at Phillip Island
Marc Marquez and Repsol Honda moved to the top of the timesheets during Free Practice 3 for the Australian MotoGP as the top three title contenders - Fabio Quartararo, Francesco Bagnaia and Aleix Espargaro - all claimed direct access to this afternoon's pole position shootout at Phillip Island.
Meanwhile, Friday leader Johann Zarco will join the likes of Joan Mir, Cal Crutchlow, Enea Bastianini and Alex Rins in fighting it out for the last two transfer places in Qualifying 1.
We're underway with Q1 as Enea Bastianini and Johann Zarco are the two riders expected to advance.
Vinales finishes fastest from Zarco and Marco Bezzecchi.
Title contenders Bagnaia and Quartararo are on the march as they move up to fourth and sixth.
Vinales improves yet again. The Spaniard is looking very strong.
Vinales now leads the way after Quartararo, who is down in 11th and slower than Franco Morbidelli, ran wide in sector two.
Former F1 race director Michael Masi is in attendance this weekend after being spotted talking with members of the Pramac Ducati team.
Aprilia are showing strong race pace so far in FP4 with Maverick Vinales second and Aleix Espararo fifth.
Johann Zarco is back at the top of the leaderboard, taking over from team-mate Jorge Martin.
Alex Marquez, who is having a very strong weekend, has become the first rider to crash this weekend.
Good morning and welcome to FP4 at Phillip Island. Riders are out on track ahead of Q1 which gets underway just after 4am UK time.