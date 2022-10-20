Crash Home
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Australian MotoGP 15 October

Malaysian MotoGP media day - will Bagnaia profit from team orders? LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 7 Minutes Ago

Francesco Bagnaia, who took over the lead of the MotoGP standings for the first time in his career last weekend, has his first match point at Sepang. 

Bagnaia holds a 14-point advantage over Fabio Quartararo and should the Ducati rider leave this weekend with a points gap of 25 or more then he will be crowned world champion.

Crash.net will bring you all the news and updates throughout the Malaysian MotoGP weekend.

12:22
12:21
12:20
11:12
11:04
10:59
Marquez on Jorge Navarro

"I will ask why.

"From what we saw on TV it was unacceptable. Maybe there was a reason?

"I want to ask why they didn't stop the race."

10:56
Alex Rins on why Suzuki quit

"Sincerely no [I don't understand].

"I was with the president but I didn't ask him directly. In Misano we had a dinner and I promise you he was affected by the decision."

10:55
Marquez on Yamaha's bike

"What Fabio has done is amazing. He has a competitive bike in practice but in the race?

"If he leads, he will go away. If he is in the middle, he's stuck. And he cannot do anything because Ducati have good riders and good acceleration."

10:54
Marquez of 2019 or Marquez of 2022?

"It is different. I am struggling a bit. Now, I try to use experience and to take the maximum from every situation.

"I will understand my maximum level in the winter. I will understand if we are close."

Marc
10:52
Marquez warning for Quartararo

"It is the last chance for Fabio!

"In Australia he took a risk. Here, he has to take a real risk if he wants to have a chance in Valencia."

10:51
Alex Rins on the title fight

"Pecco has the first chance to win this weekend. It will be hard for Fabio and Aleix.

"But I hope to wait until Valencia, it is more exciting!"

10:51
Enea Bastianini on an unlikely championship!

"My chance is... a little bit!

"I will do my best. It is important to be fast tomorrow. Qualifying is the key to MotoGP now because if you start behind...

"I want to close this championship in the top three. That can be our target."

Enea Bastianini, MotoGP race, Australian MotoGP, 16 October
10:47
Marquez on his physical recovery

"This race track is difficult, the most demanding in the calendar, due to hot conditions.

"I don't want to think about my arm anymore. It will improve during the winter."

10:46
Marquez on improvements for 2023

"In Australia I had no finished trying the new things, such as the wings.

"We have a few different things to try but we don't have time. So we do it during a race weekend."

10:44
Marc Marquez on Honda's struggles

"I take new motivation [from Australia].

"I suffered at home but the team suffered at the track all season.

"It is true that here we will we will drop back to our real place.

"My main target is to continue our positive evolution."

Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Australian MotoGP, 16 October
10:43
Alex Rins

"Marc's comeback? I saw the bike was quite good. For sure they need to improve more.

"At Phillip Island he was in front of me. I saw the bike [looked] well."

Alex Rins, MotoGP race, Australian MotoGP 16 October
10:31
Bagnaia remaining calm but pressure is mounting

“For sure the pressure is there. I’m starting to feel the pressure but at this moment I’m quite happy and I know we did something really good this year. Still, we have to finish the job and my main focus in this moment is on that. 

"I feel more relaxed in this moment compared to 2018 but it’s something that will totally change tomorrow or Sunday as you start to feel the pressure on race day."

RobertJones Profile Picture
10:25
Francesco Bagnaia on the key moment of 2022

"The race that gave me motivation was Silverstone. I was struggling. I tried to be competitive, knowing that I could not win.

"Finally, I won.

"The key moment was in Aragon when I finished second and Fabio crashed. I gained a lot of points."

 

10:11
09:59
09:50
09:43
09:27

One of today's press conferences will be involving all three title contenders Bagnaia, Quartararo and Espargaro.

09:07
Is Marquez reputation going against him in on track battles?

Comments made from Alex Rins and Jorge Martin after Phillip Island seem to suggest it could be the case. 

Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Australian MotoGP, 16 October
09:03

Good morning and welcome to media day in Sepang, The first of two press conferences will take place at 10am UK time. 

