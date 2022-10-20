MotoGP riders rage after Jorge Navarro red flag fiasco
Malaysian MotoGP media day - will Bagnaia profit from team orders? LIVE UPDATES!
Francesco Bagnaia, who took over the lead of the MotoGP standings for the first time in his career last weekend, has his first match point at Sepang.
Bagnaia holds a 14-point advantage over Fabio Quartararo and should the Ducati rider leave this weekend with a points gap of 25 or more then he will be crowned world champion.
Luca Marini: 8 Ducatis? The riders learn from each other
"I will ask why.
"From what we saw on TV it was unacceptable. Maybe there was a reason?
"I want to ask why they didn't stop the race."
"Sincerely no [I don't understand].
"I was with the president but I didn't ask him directly. In Misano we had a dinner and I promise you he was affected by the decision."
"What Fabio has done is amazing. He has a competitive bike in practice but in the race?
"If he leads, he will go away. If he is in the middle, he's stuck. And he cannot do anything because Ducati have good riders and good acceleration."
"It is different. I am struggling a bit. Now, I try to use experience and to take the maximum from every situation.
"I will understand my maximum level in the winter. I will understand if we are close."
"It is the last chance for Fabio!
"In Australia he took a risk. Here, he has to take a real risk if he wants to have a chance in Valencia."
"Pecco has the first chance to win this weekend. It will be hard for Fabio and Aleix.
"But I hope to wait until Valencia, it is more exciting!"
"My chance is... a little bit!
"I will do my best. It is important to be fast tomorrow. Qualifying is the key to MotoGP now because if you start behind...
"I want to close this championship in the top three. That can be our target."
"This race track is difficult, the most demanding in the calendar, due to hot conditions.
"I don't want to think about my arm anymore. It will improve during the winter."
"In Australia I had no finished trying the new things, such as the wings.
"We have a few different things to try but we don't have time. So we do it during a race weekend."
"I take new motivation [from Australia].
"I suffered at home but the team suffered at the track all season.
"It is true that here we will we will drop back to our real place.
"My main target is to continue our positive evolution."
"Marc's comeback? I saw the bike was quite good. For sure they need to improve more.
"At Phillip Island he was in front of me. I saw the bike [looked] well."
“For sure the pressure is there. I’m starting to feel the pressure but at this moment I’m quite happy and I know we did something really good this year. Still, we have to finish the job and my main focus in this moment is on that.
"I feel more relaxed in this moment compared to 2018 but it’s something that will totally change tomorrow or Sunday as you start to feel the pressure on race day."
"The race that gave me motivation was Silverstone. I was struggling. I tried to be competitive, knowing that I could not win.
"Finally, I won.
"The key moment was in Aragon when I finished second and Fabio crashed. I gained a lot of points."
One of today's press conferences will be involving all three title contenders Bagnaia, Quartararo and Espargaro.
Comments made from Alex Rins and Jorge Martin after Phillip Island seem to suggest it could be the case.
Good morning and welcome to media day in Sepang, The first of two press conferences will take place at 10am UK time.