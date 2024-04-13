Americas MotoGP at COTA: Qualifying and sprint LIVE UPDATES!

15:59
Jorge Martin heads into qualifying and sprint race day as the early favourite alongside Maverick Vinales, following his new all-time lap record.
But close behind him is Maverick Vinales who enjoyed a very strong Friday at COTA.
After their incident in Portimao, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia were third and fourth, respectively during second practice.
Good afternoon and welcome to day-two of the Americas MotoGP at COTA. Coming up at 16:10 is the final Free Practice ahead of MotoGP qualifying.