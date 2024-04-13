Vinales leads ahead of Marc Marquez and Bastianini!
Americas MotoGP at COTA: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from qualifying and the sprint race at the Americas MotoGP in COTA.
Jorge Martin led the way heading into qualifying and confirmed his status as the early favourite after smashing the lap record on Friday.
But close behind him is Maverick Vinales who enjoyed a very strong Friday at COTA. Vinales later secured pole position as Martin crashed twice in Q2.
After their incident in Portimao, Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia were third and fourth, respectively during second practice. in Qualifying, Marquez claimed third behind Vinales and Acosta, while Bagnaia was fourth again.
Five lights go off and it's go in Texas for the MotoGP sprint!
The formation lap is underway at COTA!
The rider most out of position is Brad Binder who will line-up in 17th place.
It's Maverick Vinales who will lead the field away from pole, with Pedro Acosta second ahead of Marc Marquez.
Good evening everyone. It's nearly time for the MotoGP sprint at COTA. 21:00 is the start time for the ten laps race.
Vinales secures pole ahead of Acosta, Marc Marquez, Bagnaia, Bastianini and Martin.
Vinales smashes his previous best time to set the first-ever sub 2m 1s lap time at COTA.
Bezzecchi is down at turn one as Vinales looks set to go faster once again.
Aleix Espargaro has gone down at turn two, while Bagnaia goes third.
Martin is heading back out for what could be a memorable pole following his two falls.
There's no remounting for Martin this time as he his number one bike is wrecked.
Martin goes down again! What is going on with the championship leader. This time it's a rear-end crash for the Pramac rider on the exit of turn 18.
Vinales set a new all-time lap record to narrowly pip Marc Marquez to provisional pole but Martin is flying.
Martin is back aboard his machine and going again for another fast lap.
Jorge Martin is down at turn 11. A huge shock early on in Q2.
The shootout for pole is underway at COTA!
Binder is out of qualifying as Miller advances alongside Alex Marquez.
A very difficult qualifying for Quartararo ends with a tumble at turn one.
Miller goes fastest ahead of Marquez but Binder is only sixth and in trouble.
The final runs of Q1 are underway. Oliveira and Marquez are the riders set to advance as it stands.
Miguel Oliveira has gone quickest which has pushed Alex Rins outside the top two.
Binder has returned to pit lane. Alex Marquez is fastest as it stands.
Brad Binder has crashed. A nightmare for the KTM rider.