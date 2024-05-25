Fabio Di Giannantonio sets a new all-time lap record as he pushed Marc Marquez out of Q1. What a disaster for the Gresini rider.
Catalunya MotoGP: Qualifying and sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from Saturday's qualifying and sprint race at the Catalunya MotoGP.
Aleix Espargaro was quickest during Friday's practice as he looks on his double win in Barcelona last season.
Just behind the Aprilia rider was Brad Binder, who despite being fast, was victim of another two falls both of which came at turn two.
Making another strong impression was Pedro Acosta, who appears to have the pace to fight for a big result in the sprint.
Marc Marquez was unable to deliver when it mattered most in Practice two, and will need to go through Q1 as was the case at Le Mans.
Miguel Oliveira goes second and Marc Marquez is under big pressure again.
Raul Fernandez is on another big lap!
Raul Fernandez fights back again as he takes over from Marc Marquez for the second time.
Marc Marquez goes top after the first flying lap from Fabio Quartararo.
Q1 is go at Catalunya as Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Marco Bezzecchi are just some of the names taking part.
Big moment for Bagnaia after the session when practicing a race start. The world champion had a big snap from the rear as smoke followed.
Espargaro claims top spot in FP2 ahead of Bagnaia, Morbidelli, Martin and Acosta.
Johann Zarco has crashed at turn five.
Marc Marquez is back on track following his early fall at turn five.
Aleix Espargaro continues to hold onto top spot ahead of Bagnaia and Franco Morbidelli. 15 minutes remaining.
Bagnaia narrowly misses out on top spot as Aleix Espargaro heads the field once again.
Marc Marquez is down at turn five!
Fabio Di Giannantonio currently leads the way ahead of both Marquez brothers.
MotoGP FP2 is underway in Catalunya!
Good morning and welcome to Saturday's action at the Catalunya MotoGP. Updates from the sprint this afternoon but first it is FP2 at 09:10 UK time before qualifying straight after.