What a sprint race as Espargaro's win means he has won the last three races (includes sprints) at Barcelona.
Catalunya MotoGP: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from Saturday's sprint race at the Catalunya MotoGP.
Aleix Espargaro was quickest during Friday's practice as he looks on his double win in Barcelona last season.
Just behind the Aprilia rider was Brad Binder, who despite being fast, was victim of another two falls both of which came at turn two.
Making another strong impression was Pedro Acosta, who appears to have the pace to fight for a big result in the sprint.
Marc Marquez was unable to deliver when it mattered most in Practice two, and will need to go through Q1 as was the case at Le Mans.
This is quite incredible as Espargaro takes victory following Bagnaia's error. Marc Marquez is second ahead of Acosta and Martin.
What a huge blunder by Bagnaia. He has gone down at turn five while leading the race. Unbelievable.
Marc Marquez is through on Acosta!
Bagnaia leads by six tenths over Espargaro. Acosta is still ahead of Marquez in the battle for third.
Acosta is beginning to struggle as Marc Marquez is lining up P3.
Binder has thrown away the race lead which means Bagnaia leads from Acosta.
Marc Marquez is in the lead group and he moves ahead of Martin for P5.
Binder leads for the first time after getting through on Acosta.
Raul Fernandez is down! Fernandez crashed out of the lead at turn ten.
Fernandez is putting the hammer down as he begins to gap Acosta who is back ahead of Binder. It's a seven tenths lead for the Spaniard.
Raul Fernandez leads!! What a third lap from the Aprilia man as he dives to the inside of Acosta at turn five. Bagnaia is heading backwards and he is fourth.
Pedro Acosta leads as he overtakes Bagnaia into turn one.
Francesco Bagnaia leads from Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder.
The sprint race in Catalunya is go!!
The formation lap is underway!
We're a little over five minutes away from lights out in Barcelona! Aleix Espargaro starts from pole ahead of Bagnaia, Raul Fernandez, Binder, Acosta and Di Giannantonio.
Good afternoon and welcome back to Catalunya. Up next is the sprint race at 14:00 UK time.
Update: Raul Fernandez will start third after his fastest time, which was deleted due to yellow flags, has been reinstated.
Pole goes to Espargaro ahead of Bagnaia, Binder, Acosta and Di Giannantonio.
What a stunning final lap as Espargaro snatches pole away from Bagnaia.
Martin has crashed at turn two which was followed by team-mate Franco Morbidelli going down moments later at the same corner.