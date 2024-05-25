Catalunya MotoGP: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!

Aleix Espargaro was quickest during Friday's practice as he looks on his double win in Barcelona last season.

Just behind the Aprilia rider was Brad Binder, who despite being fast, was victim of another two falls both of which came at turn two.

Making another strong impression was Pedro Acosta, who appears to have the pace to fight for a big result in the sprint.

Marc Marquez was unable to deliver when it mattered most in Practice two, and will need to go through Q1 as was the case at Le Mans.