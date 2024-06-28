Dutch MotoGP at Assen: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

Francesco Bagnaia heads into the weekend looking to make it a hat-trick of MotoGP wins at Assen.

But the world champion will have fierce competition from fellow Ducati riders Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez, both of whom have dominated the talk heading into today’s practices.

A circuit that the RS-GP machine has favoured in previous seasons, Aprilia are expected to be in the mix, as are KTM with rookie Pedro Acosta continuing to show great form in recent rounds.