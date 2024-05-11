The MotoGP sprint race at Le Mans will get underway at 14:00pm UK time.
French MotoGP at Le Mans: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates throughout Saturday's MotoGP action at Le Mans.
After topping both Friday practice sessions, MotoGP championship leader Jorge Martin secured pole position with a new lap record.
Joining him at the front of the field was Francesco Bagnaia, who like Martin crashed late on in Q2.
In need of a big Q1 was Marc Marquez who failed to advance and will start both races from P13.
So that's it for Q2 in Le Mans and it's Martin who secures pole ahead of Bagnaia and Vinales. Di Giannantonio heads the second row ahead of Bezzecchi and Espargaro.
Aleix Espargaro and Jack Miller have also crashed out of qualifying. The order won't change.
BAGNAIA IS DOWN! The world champion has crashed at turn nine after losing the front-end.
Martin has crashed! Bizarre crash for the number 89 who went down at the chicane.
Mistake from Martin at turn eight while on course to go even quicker.
Fabio Quartararo is delivering again for Yamaha as he's currently sixth fastest as riders head out for their final runs.
He's done it again but this time it's a first-ever sub 1m 30s lap at Le Mans from Martin.
Martin wrestles back the official lap record on his first flying lap. Incredible!
The battle for pole position is underway at Le Mans!!
Bastianini tops Q1 ahead of Miguel Oliveira which means Marc Marquez is out!
Bastianini sets a new all-time lap record as Augusto Fernandez and Johann Zarco have gone down.
Stunning save from Marc Marquez. Absolutely incredible as he saves a front-end slide through the first turn.
Marc Marquez has chosen to follow Bastianini again on the final run of Q1.
Frantic work is underway on Binder's KTM after the South African returned to pit lane without setting a fast lap.
Marc Marquez sets a blinding time of 1:30.586s.
Bastianini makes a mistake but Marc Marquez is continuing with his hot-lap.
Here we go with Q1 at Le Mans! Bastianini and Marc Marquez must advance if they want to be in contention during this afternoon's sprint.
Vinales secures top spot ahead of Bagnaia and Bastianini.
Vinlaes and Bagnaia are showing some serious pace as they go first and second!
Bastianini to the front of the leaderboard as he pips Martin by 0.013s. There's less than three minutes remaining of FP2.
Martin goes quickest as Bastianini and Marc Marquez also move up the order.
Pedro Acosta makes the same mistake as Marc Marquez and Quartararo as he picks up the RC16 and runs off circuit at turn eight.