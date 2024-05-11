2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results
Full Qualifying results and grid line-up for the Saturday Sprint and main Sunday race at the French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'29.919s
|3/6
|318k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.192s
|3/6
|317k
|3
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.394s
|6/8
|316k
|4
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.517s
|6/8
|317k
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.634s
|9/9
|321k
|6
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.653s
|3/7
|318k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.731s
|7/9
|319k
|8
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.767s
|4/9
|315k
|9
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.863s
|3/8
|316k
|10
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.867s
|2/7
|318k
|11
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.088s
|2/8
|315k
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+1.156s
|2/7
|314k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'30.586s
|2/6
|318k
|14
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|1'30.676s
|8/9
|319k
|15
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'30.891s
|4/7
|311k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'31.067s
|7/8
|318k
|17
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|1'31.148s
|3/7
|316k
|18
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.186s
|7/7
|313k
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.274s
|7/9
|313k
|20
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|1'31.473s
|3/5
|315k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|1'31.837s
|8/8
|316k
|22
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'32.228s
|4/6
|314k
* Rookie
|Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.388s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.778s (2022)
Jorge Martin and title rival Francesco Bagnaia claimed first and second on the grid for the 2024 French MotoGP despite both crashing in qualifying at Le Mans.
Martin posted the first sub-1m 30s lap of the Bugatti circuit in the opening minutes of Qualifying 2, which kept the title leader on pole despite being spat from his Pramac Ducati at Turn 4 in the final minutes.
Reigning champion Bagnaia fell moments later - running back to his bike with a fire extinguisher - followed by late spills for Aleix Espargaro and Jack Miller.
All of which meant Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completed the front row with VR46 team-mates Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi joined by Espargaro on row two.
Rookie Pedro Acosta was pushed to row three by Bezzecchi’s late lap. The GASGAS rider will start ahead of home hero Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli.
Quartararo appeared to accidentally hold up Acosta after running out of fuel. Enea Bastianini was also left disappointed, perhaps by a technical issue.
Marc Marquez’s first Qualifying 1 appearance as a Ducati rider began strongly, moving straight to the top, but was followed by a big scare when he lost the front through the ultra-fast first corner on his final run
The Spaniard saved it, despite being fired across to the inside of the track, but was pushed out of the top two by Bastianini – who went to the top after being the only rider to try the hard front tyre – and Miguel Oliveira.
Augusto Fernandez and Johann Zarco brought out yellows at the end of Q1, cancelling some laps.
Brad Binder suffered technical issues at the start of Qualifying 1, following three falls on Friday, and only had time to put in one run… when the gremlins continued. The factory KTM star will start last on the grid.
The 13-lap Sprint race will start at 3pm local time.