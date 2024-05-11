2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results

French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'29.919s 3/6 318k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.192s 3/6 317k 3 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.394s 6/8 316k 4 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.517s 6/8 317k 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.634s 9/9 321k 6 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.653s 3/7 318k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.731s 7/9 319k 8 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.767s 4/9 315k 9 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.863s 3/8 316k 10 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.867s 2/7 318k 11 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.088s 2/8 315k 12 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +1.156s 2/7 314k Qualifying 1: 13 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'30.586s 2/6 318k 14 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) 1'30.676s 8/9 319k 15 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'30.891s 4/7 311k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'31.067s 7/8 318k 17 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) 1'31.148s 3/7 316k 18 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'31.186s 7/7 313k 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) 1'31.274s 7/9 313k 20 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) 1'31.473s 3/5 315k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1'31.837s 8/8 316k 22 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'32.228s 4/6 314k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP records: Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.388s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.778s (2022)

Jorge Martin and title rival Francesco Bagnaia claimed first and second on the grid for the 2024 French MotoGP despite both crashing in qualifying at Le Mans.

Martin posted the first sub-1m 30s lap of the Bugatti circuit in the opening minutes of Qualifying 2, which kept the title leader on pole despite being spat from his Pramac Ducati at Turn 4 in the final minutes.

Reigning champion Bagnaia fell moments later - running back to his bike with a fire extinguisher - followed by late spills for Aleix Espargaro and Jack Miller.

All of which meant Aprilia's Maverick Vinales completed the front row with VR46 team-mates Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi joined by Espargaro on row two.

Rookie Pedro Acosta was pushed to row three by Bezzecchi’s late lap. The GASGAS rider will start ahead of home hero Fabio Quartararo and Franco Morbidelli.

Quartararo appeared to accidentally hold up Acosta after running out of fuel. Enea Bastianini was also left disappointed, perhaps by a technical issue.

Marc Marquez’s first Qualifying 1 appearance as a Ducati rider began strongly, moving straight to the top, but was followed by a big scare when he lost the front through the ultra-fast first corner on his final run

The Spaniard saved it, despite being fired across to the inside of the track, but was pushed out of the top two by Bastianini – who went to the top after being the only rider to try the hard front tyre – and Miguel Oliveira.

Augusto Fernandez and Johann Zarco brought out yellows at the end of Q1, cancelling some laps.

Brad Binder suffered technical issues at the start of Qualifying 1, following three falls on Friday, and only had time to put in one run… when the gremlins continued. The factory KTM star will start last on the grid.

The 13-lap Sprint race will start at 3pm local time.