2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Practice Results

Saturday practice results from the French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Practice Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)1'31.033s13/14315k
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.072s13/14316k
3Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.203s12/13317k
4Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.216s12/16317k
5Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.233s6/10316k
6Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.310s13/15316k
7Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.353s6/12315k
8Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.366s5/15317k
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.370s11/12312k
10Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.386s14/16314k
11Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.394s6/16320k
12Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.394s11/14317k
13Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.410s12/15316k
14Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.433s6/15315k
15Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.523s6/15313k
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.645s6/14317k
17Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.651s13/15319k
18Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.659s13/15314k
19Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.780s6/14311k
20Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.021s4/14317k
21Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+1.052s14/15311k
22Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.742s12/14314k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.388s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.778s (2022)

Maverick Vinales puts Aprilia on top during final practice for the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Alex Marquez, just 19th on Friday, fell at turn 8 moments after going fastest but remained in charge until a late flurry of fast laps from Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Francesco Bagnaia and finally Vinales.

After struggling to 13th on Friday, Marc Marquez finished directly behind his brother in sixth.

Rookie Pedro Acosta was 11th but only 0.394s behind Vinales.

Qualifying 1 - which includes Jerez pole qualifier Marc Marquez, 2022 Le Mans winner Enea Bastianini and factory KTM star Brad Binder - follows.

 

 

 

 

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
6m ago
WorldSBK will make changes to keep ‘MotoGP on top’ in 2027
Brad Binder's KTM, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
Brad Binder's KTM, Sepang MotoGP test, 7 February
MotoGP
News
23m ago
French MotoGP: Jorge Martin smashes lap record to claim pole, Marc Marquez P13
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
Martin Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
24m ago
2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Full Qualifying Results
Jorge Martin, 2024 French MotoGP
Jorge Martin, 2024 French MotoGP
MotoGP
Results
1h ago
2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Practice Results
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
Maverick Vinales, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton: “I'm not leaving because of relationship issues”
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai, China, Sprint and
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5,…

Latest News

RR
2h ago
North West 200 LIVE UPDATES! - Saturday Races
North West 200 2024
North West 200 2024
MotoGP
News
2h ago
How to watch the French MotoGP sprint race today: Live stream here
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
MotoGP
2h ago
French MotoGP at Le Mans: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!
Quartararo Le Mans MotoGP
Quartararo Le Mans MotoGP
MotoGP
News
2h ago
Francesco Bagnaia on 2024 bike: “Sometimes it has reactions you don’t expect”
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP
Bagnaia Le Mans MotoGP