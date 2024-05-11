2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Practice Results
Saturday practice results from the French MotoGP at Le Mans, round 5 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|1'31.033s
|13/14
|315k
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.072s
|13/14
|316k
|3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.203s
|12/13
|317k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.216s
|12/16
|317k
|5
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.233s
|6/10
|316k
|6
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.310s
|13/15
|316k
|7
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.353s
|6/12
|315k
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.366s
|5/15
|317k
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.370s
|11/12
|312k
|10
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.386s
|14/16
|314k
|11
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.394s
|6/16
|320k
|12
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.394s
|11/14
|317k
|13
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.410s
|12/15
|316k
|14
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.433s
|6/15
|315k
|15
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.523s
|6/15
|313k
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.645s
|6/14
|317k
|17
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.651s
|13/15
|319k
|18
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.659s
|13/15
|314k
|19
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.780s
|6/14
|311k
|20
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.021s
|4/14
|317k
|21
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.052s
|14/15
|311k
|22
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.742s
|12/14
|314k
* Rookie
|Official Le Mans MotoGP records:
|Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.388s (2024)
|Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.778s (2022)
Maverick Vinales puts Aprilia on top during final practice for the French MotoGP at Le Mans.
Alex Marquez, just 19th on Friday, fell at turn 8 moments after going fastest but remained in charge until a late flurry of fast laps from Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Francesco Bagnaia and finally Vinales.
After struggling to 13th on Friday, Marc Marquez finished directly behind his brother in sixth.
Rookie Pedro Acosta was 11th but only 0.394s behind Vinales.
Qualifying 1 - which includes Jerez pole qualifier Marc Marquez, 2022 Le Mans winner Enea Bastianini and factory KTM star Brad Binder - follows.