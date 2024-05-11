2024 French MotoGP, Le Mans - Saturday Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) 1'31.033s 13/14 315k 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.072s 13/14 316k 3 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.203s 12/13 317k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.216s 12/16 317k 5 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.233s 6/10 316k 6 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.310s 13/15 316k 7 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.353s 6/12 315k 8 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.366s 5/15 317k 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.370s 11/12 312k 10 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.386s 14/16 314k 11 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.394s 6/16 320k 12 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.394s 11/14 317k 13 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.410s 12/15 316k 14 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.433s 6/15 315k 15 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.523s 6/15 313k 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.645s 6/14 317k 17 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.651s 13/15 319k 18 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.659s 13/15 314k 19 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.780s 6/14 311k 20 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.021s 4/14 317k 21 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.052s 14/15 311k 22 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.742s 12/14 314k

* Rookie

Official Le Mans MotoGP records: Best lap: Jorge Martin 1m 30.388s (2024) Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia 1m 31.778s (2022)

Maverick Vinales puts Aprilia on top during final practice for the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Alex Marquez, just 19th on Friday, fell at turn 8 moments after going fastest but remained in charge until a late flurry of fast laps from Jorge Martin, Enea Bastianini, Francesco Bagnaia and finally Vinales.

After struggling to 13th on Friday, Marc Marquez finished directly behind his brother in sixth.

Rookie Pedro Acosta was 11th but only 0.394s behind Vinales.

Qualifying 1 - which includes Jerez pole qualifier Marc Marquez, 2022 Le Mans winner Enea Bastianini and factory KTM star Brad Binder - follows.