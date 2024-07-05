German MotoGP at Sachsenring: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!

Marc Marquez begins the weekend as the clear favourite as an 11-time race winner at Sachsenring.

But Marquez is unlikely to have it all his own way given the form of Francesco Bagnaia, who has won the last five races including sprints.

We also can't forget about Jorge Martin who did the double at Sachsenring last season.

Alex Rins is not in action for Yamaha this weekend due to injury, with Remy Gardner replacing him.