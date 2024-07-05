Marc Marquez won't take any further part with just two minutes to go and he's now out of the top ten.
German MotoGP at Sachsenring: Friday practice LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the German MotoGP at Sachsenring.
Marc Marquez begins the weekend as the clear favourite as an 11-time race winner at Sachsenring.
But Marquez is unlikely to have it all his own way given the form of Francesco Bagnaia, who has won the last five races including sprints.
We also can't forget about Jorge Martin who did the double at Sachsenring last season.
Alex Rins is not in action for Yamaha this weekend due to injury, with Remy Gardner replacing him.
Remy Gardner crashes at the final corner.
Enea Bastianini is down at turn 11. Another very big one!
Maverick Vinales smashes the fastest time and sets a new lap record.
Alex Marquez goes quickest by just -0.006s as Marc Marquez has been declared fit for action.
Martin looked set to go quickest but he's ran wide at turn eight and lost major time.
It's all change now as Vinales leads ahead of Oliveira and Alex Marquez.
Alex Marquez goes quickest by nearly two tenths as the time attack runs are in full flow.
Marquez is heading to the medical centre.
Marc Marquez has left his garage and gone to his motorhome.
Another fall and this time it is Pedroa Acosta who is down at turn one.
Joan Mir has gone down at turn one as well.
Marquez has a soft rear tyre and he's smashed Bagnaia's time by three tenths.
Takaaki Nakagami is the next rider to go down. It's a turn one fall for the Japanese rider.
We're back underway at Sachsenring.
The session will get back underway at 14:35, so two minutes time.
Red flag as there is damage to the air fence.
Fabio Di Giannantonio has gone down at turn one and he's holding his right wrist.
Jack Miller runs off circuit and through the gravel at turn one.
Time to take stock after a dramatic start; Bagnaia currently leads by close to three tenths ahead of team-mate Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta.
Like Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez has suffered a massive fall at turn 11 as he was highside after initally losing the front-end of his Ducati.
The Italian's disastrous 2024 season continues with a big off at turn 11.
Like he did in FP1, Marc Marquez has returned to pit lane very quickly.
The fight to secure a top ten spot begins during 'Practice' at Sachsenring.
Martin was fastest during this morning's FP1 after fitting soft tyres, which Marc Marquez did not.