German MotoGP at Sachsenring: Sprint race LIVE UPDATES!

Maverick Vinales led the way on day-one after setting a new all-time lap record.

Friday's action saw many riders crash including Marc Marquez who missed most of second practice.

The Gresini rider was passed fit and will be in action this morning, although he's suffering from bruising to his ribs and a fractured finger.

Qualifying gets underway after FP2 at 09:50 UK time; the sprint race starts at 14:00.