Vinales is out. The Aprilia rider has gone down at turn one after seemingly thinking the race was over. Vinales ran wide and then highsided out of the race. Acosta is now third.
Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao: LIVE UPDATES!
Enea Bastianini starts the Portuguese MotoGP from pole ahead of Maverick Vinales and Jorge Martin.
Championship leader Francesco Bagnaia heads the second row, while Marc Marquez, who claimed P2 in the sprint goes from the third row.
Brad Binder will need a big performance from the fourth row after the KTM rider crashed out of the sprint race.
Martin wins from Bastianini and Acosta. What a dramatic end to the race as Vinales and Bagnaia both retire late on, while Marquez finishes 16th.
Marquez and Bagnaia are both back in action but they are out of the points. Martin still leads from Vinales.
Bagnaia takes out Marquez!!
Acosta has done it. He's got through on Bagnaia at turn three as they nearly made contact on corner exit.
Martin still leads Vinales by seven tenths while Acosta is continuing to challenge Bagnaia for fourth. Bagnaia is out of contention for the podium as nearly two seconds separate him from Bastianini.
Martin is beginning to pull away at the head of the field. He leads by a second after setting the best lap of the race
A wake up call for the two-time champion, Bagnaia has set the fastest lap of the race.
He's gone for it at turn one but nearly lost the front and Bagnaia is back through. What a save from Acosta.
Acosta is continuing to hound Bagnaia but the reigning world champion is keeping the rookie at bay.
Acosta is through on Marc Marquez. He's the fastest rider on the circuit.
Wow! Acosta has just overtaken Binder for sixth and they are both catching Marc Marquez.
Miller loses sixth after going wide which allowed Binder and Acosta to come through at turn one.
Martin has a comfortable lead over Vinales as Bastianini is coming under pressure for third from Bagnaia and Marc Marquez.
Francesco Morbidelli and Alex Marquez are out following individual crashes.
Jorge Martin leads heading towards the end of lap 1. Bagnaia and Marc Marquez are battling hard for P4.
It's lights out in Portimao!
The formation lap is underway!
We're just five minutes away from the start of the Portuguese MotoGP.
Good afternoon and welcome to the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao. Lights out is in 30 minutes.