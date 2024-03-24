2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 2 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP24)1'39.093s5/6345k
2Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.349s5/6345k
3Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.393s6/6344k
4Maverick ViñalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.418s5/6336k
5Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+0.453s6/6340k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*+0.457s4/6343k
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.457s6/6343k
8Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)+0.466s6/6338k
9Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+0.500s6/6342k
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.540s6/6342k
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP24)+0.551s6/6341k
12Franco MorbidelliITAPramac Ducati (GP24)+0.623s4/6341k
13Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP24)+0.626s4/6342k
14Johann ZarcoFRALCR Honda (RC213V)+0.649s6/6342k
15Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.692s6/6341k
16Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.700s6/6340k
17Marco BezzecchiITAVR46 Ducati (GP23)+0.725s6/6344k
18Miguel OliveiraPORTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)+0.800s4/6342k
19Augusto FernandezSPARed Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)+0.839s6/6340k
20Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.898s6/6336k
21Luca MariniITARepsol Honda (RC213V)+1.016s6/6343k
22Marc MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP23)+2.494s3/3340k

*Rookie.

Official Portimao MotoGP records 
Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 37.226s (2023) 
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.872s (2023) 

Jorge Martin was fastest in morning warm-up for the 2024 Portimao MotoGP ahead of Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller, while Marc Marquez finished last after another fall.

Marquez, looking to build on yesterday’s runner-up finish behind Maverick Vinales, crashed at Turn 3.

Fortunately for the Gresini Ducati rider, he avoided a repeat of last year’s brutal race collision when he lost control at the same corner, walking away frustrated but unharmed.

Both of Marquez’s two previous falls this weekend appeared to have been related to the ride-height device, most notably his fast qualifying accident when Marquez pushed the ride-height button too early in the final corner.

The Ducati system can be ‘booked’ before the corner where it is needed, but only if a rider does not then apply any more throttle until the exit. That’s because the device is thought to be linked to the front wheel suspension, which extends when a rider accelerates, triggering the ‘drop’.

The fast nature of the final corner, and the fact Marquez was on an out-lap, meant he then took weight off the front as he 'rolled' to the apex, causing the rear to lower before the exit.

The eight-time world champion made some hand gestures as he was walking away from the gravel this morning suggesting the ride-height device might have again played a part in his latest accident.

The ride-height device is deployed twice at Portimao; onto the main straight and then the shorter back straight after Turn 4.

In other words, the entry to Turn 3 would have been too early to ‘book’ the device, but Marquez could simply have accidentally pressed the ride-height button, or had some issue with his bike returning to normal height at Turn 1.

 

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 mins ago
Pedro Acosta: ‘Pace of the top guys’ but losing at the start
Pedro
Pedro
WSBK
News
9 mins ago
2024 World Superbike Catalunya - Superpole Race Results
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
Toprak Razgatlioglu, Catalunya WorldSBK, 24 March
MotoGP
Results
38 mins ago
2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP, Portuguese MotoGP, 23 March
F1
News
41 mins ago
Sergio Perez claims Ferrari would have “absolutely” won without Max Verstappen DNF
Max Verstappen leads at the start at the Australian GP
Max Verstappen leads at the start at the Australian GP
F1
News
1 hour ago
Fernando Alonso punished for “potentially dangerous” last-lap George Russell move
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team on the grid. Formula 1 World…

Latest News

F1
Results
1 hour ago
2024 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Race Results after Fernando Alonso's penalty
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 leads at the start of the race…
F1
News
2 hours ago
George Russell’s desperate team radio plea for red flag after scary crash
George Russell crashed out on the final lap in Melbourne
George Russell crashed out on the final lap in Melbourne
F1
News
2 hours ago
“Still jobless” Carlos Sainz’s “I proved it” verdict after F1 Australian GP glory
Race winner Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand
Race winner Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari celebrates in parc ferme…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lando Norris breaks unwanted F1 record as he’s left to rue McLaren strategy
3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3, Australian Grand Prix, Albert Park, Melbourne,
3rd place Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 3,…