2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results

Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP24) 1'39.093s 5/6 345k 2 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.349s 5/6 345k 3 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.393s 6/6 344k 4 Maverick Viñales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.418s 5/6 336k 5 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.453s 6/6 340k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)* +0.457s 4/6 343k 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.457s 6/6 343k 8 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23) +0.466s 6/6 338k 9 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +0.500s 6/6 342k 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.540s 6/6 342k 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP24) +0.551s 6/6 341k 12 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pramac Ducati (GP24) +0.623s 4/6 341k 13 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24) +0.626s 4/6 342k 14 Johann Zarco FRA LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.649s 6/6 342k 15 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.692s 6/6 341k 16 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.700s 6/6 340k 17 Marco Bezzecchi ITA VR46 Ducati (GP23) +0.725s 6/6 344k 18 Miguel Oliveira POR Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24) +0.800s 4/6 342k 19 Augusto Fernandez SPA Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16) +0.839s 6/6 340k 20 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.898s 6/6 336k 21 Luca Marini ITA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.016s 6/6 343k 22 Marc Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP23) +2.494s 3/3 340k

*Rookie.

Official Portimao MotoGP records

Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 37.226s (2023)

Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.872s (2023)

Jorge Martin was fastest in morning warm-up for the 2024 Portimao MotoGP ahead of Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller, while Marc Marquez finished last after another fall.

Marquez, looking to build on yesterday’s runner-up finish behind Maverick Vinales, crashed at Turn 3.

Fortunately for the Gresini Ducati rider, he avoided a repeat of last year’s brutal race collision when he lost control at the same corner, walking away frustrated but unharmed.

Both of Marquez’s two previous falls this weekend appeared to have been related to the ride-height device, most notably his fast qualifying accident when Marquez pushed the ride-height button too early in the final corner.

The Ducati system can be ‘booked’ before the corner where it is needed, but only if a rider does not then apply any more throttle until the exit. That’s because the device is thought to be linked to the front wheel suspension, which extends when a rider accelerates, triggering the ‘drop’.

The fast nature of the final corner, and the fact Marquez was on an out-lap, meant he then took weight off the front as he 'rolled' to the apex, causing the rear to lower before the exit.

The eight-time world champion made some hand gestures as he was walking away from the gravel this morning suggesting the ride-height device might have again played a part in his latest accident.

The ride-height device is deployed twice at Portimao; onto the main straight and then the shorter back straight after Turn 4.

In other words, the entry to Turn 3 would have been too early to ‘book’ the device, but Marquez could simply have accidentally pressed the ride-height button, or had some issue with his bike returning to normal height at Turn 1.