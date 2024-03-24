2024 Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the Portuguese MotoGP at Portimao, round 2 (of 21) in the 2024 world championship.
|Portuguese MotoGP, Portimao - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|1'39.093s
|5/6
|345k
|2
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.349s
|5/6
|345k
|3
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.393s
|6/6
|344k
|4
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.418s
|5/6
|336k
|5
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.453s
|6/6
|340k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)*
|+0.457s
|4/6
|343k
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.457s
|6/6
|343k
|8
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP23)
|+0.466s
|6/6
|338k
|9
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+0.500s
|6/6
|342k
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.540s
|6/6
|342k
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP24)
|+0.551s
|6/6
|341k
|12
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pramac Ducati (GP24)
|+0.623s
|4/6
|341k
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP24)
|+0.626s
|4/6
|342k
|14
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+0.649s
|6/6
|342k
|15
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.692s
|6/6
|341k
|16
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.700s
|6/6
|340k
|17
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|VR46 Ducati (GP23)
|+0.725s
|6/6
|344k
|18
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP24)
|+0.800s
|4/6
|342k
|19
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Red Bull GASGAS Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.839s
|6/6
|340k
|20
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.898s
|6/6
|336k
|21
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+1.016s
|6/6
|343k
|22
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP23)
|+2.494s
|3/3
|340k
*Rookie.
Official Portimao MotoGP records
Best lap: Marc Marquez 1m 37.226s (2023)
Fastest race lap: Aleix Espargaro 1m 38.872s (2023)
Jorge Martin was fastest in morning warm-up for the 2024 Portimao MotoGP ahead of Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller, while Marc Marquez finished last after another fall.
Marquez, looking to build on yesterday’s runner-up finish behind Maverick Vinales, crashed at Turn 3.
Fortunately for the Gresini Ducati rider, he avoided a repeat of last year’s brutal race collision when he lost control at the same corner, walking away frustrated but unharmed.
Both of Marquez’s two previous falls this weekend appeared to have been related to the ride-height device, most notably his fast qualifying accident when Marquez pushed the ride-height button too early in the final corner.
The Ducati system can be ‘booked’ before the corner where it is needed, but only if a rider does not then apply any more throttle until the exit. That’s because the device is thought to be linked to the front wheel suspension, which extends when a rider accelerates, triggering the ‘drop’.
The fast nature of the final corner, and the fact Marquez was on an out-lap, meant he then took weight off the front as he 'rolled' to the apex, causing the rear to lower before the exit.
The eight-time world champion made some hand gestures as he was walking away from the gravel this morning suggesting the ride-height device might have again played a part in his latest accident.
The ride-height device is deployed twice at Portimao; onto the main straight and then the shorter back straight after Turn 4.
In other words, the entry to Turn 3 would have been too early to ‘book’ the device, but Marquez could simply have accidentally pressed the ride-height button, or had some issue with his bike returning to normal height at Turn 1.