KymiRing: Motocross GP departs, bankruptcy application filed

The new circuit was originally set to make its MotoGP debut in 2018 but has been repeatedly postponed ever since.

An inaugural test session was held at the venue in 2019, where the development riders suggested the tight and twisty layout would be better suited to Moto3 and Moto2 than the 1000cc MotoGP machines.

Then came Covid and the war in Ukraine, prompting the most recent postponement to be issued in May, when ongoing homologation work “together with the risks caused by the ongoing geopolitical situation in the region, have sadly obliged the cancellation of the Finnish Grand Prix in 2022.

“All parties have therefore agreed that the track’s debut must be postponed to 2023, when MotoGP looks forward to returning to Finland for the first time in four decades.”

But recent events suggest 2023 is now also looking unlikely, with two construction companies reportedly filing a bankruptcy application with the circuit over unpaid bills.