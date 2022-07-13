How to get insider access at MotoGP™ races with MotoGP™ Premier

What is MotoGP™ Premier?

Launched at the start of the 2022 season, MotoGP™ Premier is the Licensed Experience Package provider to MotoGP™ World Championship races worldwide. Fans can now get closer to the action than ever before and enjoy an elevated race weekend when you attend with a ticket and experience package from MotoGP™ Premier.

What kind of experiences are available with MotoGP™ Premier?

MotoGP™ Premier has taken the race weekend experience to a new level by offering fans access to a host of trackside activities designed to get you closer to the riders and teams of MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™.

Trophy, Chicane and Apex Packages are currently available and offer varying levels access that can include:

Multi-Day Grandstand Ticket or MotoGP VIP Village™ Access

Current Rider Appearances

Team Garage Tour

Team Hospitality Suite Reception

VIP Guided Paddock Tour with Expert Guide

Exclusive Pit Lane Walk

World Champions Trophy Photo Op

Service Road Tour

Optional Hotel & Transportation Accommodations

How can I get access to these experiences?

Visit the MotoGP Premier™ Calendar & select your race. Explore package options:

Trophy

Most affordable package including a 3-Day Grandstand Ticket & Exclusive Experiences

Chicane

Mid-Tier Package offering a 3-Day Grandstand Ticket with elevated behind the scenes access, including a visit to a Team Garage, Hospitality Suite, and Rider Appearance.

Apex

The ultimate MotoGP™ experience with a weekend full of the most premium experiences and access to the MotoGP™ Premier VIP Village Hospitality Suite.

Have Questions or Want More Information? Reach out to the MotoGP Premier™ team!

