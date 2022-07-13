How to get insider access at MotoGP™ races with MotoGP™ Premier

Introducing MotoGP™ Premier, the newest way to get closer to the fastest sport on two wheels.

What is MotoGP™ Premier?

Launched at the start of the 2022 season, MotoGP™ Premier is the Licensed Experience Package provider to MotoGP™ World Championship races worldwide. Fans can now get closer to the action than ever before and enjoy an elevated race weekend when you attend with a ticket and experience package from MotoGP™ Premier.

What kind of experiences are available with MotoGP™ Premier?

MotoGP™ Premier has taken the race weekend experience to a new level by offering fans access to a host of trackside activities designed to get you closer to the riders and teams of MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™.

Trophy, Chicane and Apex Packages are currently available and offer varying levels access that can include:

  • Multi-Day Grandstand Ticket or MotoGP VIP Village™ Access
  • Current Rider Appearances
  • Team Garage Tour
  • Team Hospitality Suite Reception
  • VIP Guided Paddock Tour with Expert Guide
  • Exclusive Pit Lane Walk
  • World Champions Trophy Photo Op
  • Service Road Tour
  • Optional Hotel & Transportation Accommodations

How can I get access to these experiences?

  1. Visit the MotoGP Premier™ Calendar & select your race.

  2. Explore package options:

Trophy

Most affordable package including a 3-Day Grandstand Ticket & Exclusive Experiences

Chicane

Mid-Tier Package offering a 3-Day Grandstand Ticket with elevated behind the scenes access, including a visit to a Team Garage, Hospitality Suite, and Rider Appearance.

Apex

The ultimate MotoGP™ experience with a weekend full of the most premium experiences     and access to the MotoGP™ Premier VIP Village Hospitality Suite. 

  1. Have Questions or Want More Information? Reach out to the MotoGP Premier™ team!

ATTEND A RACE WITH MOTOGP™ PREMIER

 