How to get insider access at MotoGP™ races with MotoGP™ Premier
Introducing MotoGP™ Premier, the newest way to get closer to the fastest sport on two wheels.
What is MotoGP™ Premier?
Launched at the start of the 2022 season, MotoGP™ Premier is the Licensed Experience Package provider to MotoGP™ World Championship races worldwide. Fans can now get closer to the action than ever before and enjoy an elevated race weekend when you attend with a ticket and experience package from MotoGP™ Premier.
What kind of experiences are available with MotoGP™ Premier?
MotoGP™ Premier has taken the race weekend experience to a new level by offering fans access to a host of trackside activities designed to get you closer to the riders and teams of MotoGP™, Moto2™ and Moto3™.
Trophy, Chicane and Apex Packages are currently available and offer varying levels access that can include:
- Multi-Day Grandstand Ticket or MotoGP VIP Village™ Access
- Current Rider Appearances
- Team Garage Tour
- Team Hospitality Suite Reception
- VIP Guided Paddock Tour with Expert Guide
- Exclusive Pit Lane Walk
- World Champions Trophy Photo Op
- Service Road Tour
- Optional Hotel & Transportation Accommodations
How can I get access to these experiences?
Visit the MotoGP Premier™ Calendar & select your race.
Explore package options:
Trophy
Most affordable package including a 3-Day Grandstand Ticket & Exclusive Experiences
Chicane
Mid-Tier Package offering a 3-Day Grandstand Ticket with elevated behind the scenes access, including a visit to a Team Garage, Hospitality Suite, and Rider Appearance.
Apex
The ultimate MotoGP™ experience with a weekend full of the most premium experiences and access to the MotoGP™ Premier VIP Village Hospitality Suite.
Have Questions or Want More Information? Reach out to the MotoGP Premier™ team!
ATTEND A RACE WITH MOTOGP™ PREMIER