The centrepiece of the historic Cadwell track is the famous Mountain section, where Superbike machines leap high into the air.

The king of stoppies, Razgatlioglu now can’t wait to get both wheels off the ground.

“I’m looking forward to going to Cadwell Park! I think for the UK this is a very famous track, I am ready to ride and also, I am ready to jump!” said Razgatlioglu, who claimed his first WorldSBK triple at Donington Park this past weekend.

“I’m always playing this track in video games and now it will be the first time I ride. I can’t wait to see all the fans there – I am looking forward to watching the British Superbike racing and to support Tarran [Mackenzie] and Jason [O’Halloran].

“I’m very excited to ride the circuit myself, just my plan is to do the jump and I hope I don’t crash!”

Team-mate Andrea Locatelli, currently fourth in the WorldSBK standings, will also be present.

“It will be a nice experience because I’ve never seen a BSB race! And also to go to Cadwell Park, I think it’s one of the best and craziest tracks with the jump after the chicane!” said the Italian.

“In global racing Toprak Razgatlıoğlu is one of the most exciting riders to watch right now and I am delighted that we can welcome the reigning WSBK champion and his team-mate Andrea Locatelli from the Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK team to Cadwell Park,” said Bennetts British Superbike Championship Series Director Stuart Higgs.

“I am sure Bennetts BSB fans will give them an incredible reception on August Bank Holiday Monday when they experience the event for the first time, and in particular when Toprak negotiates the infamous Mountain!”

The Cadwell round takes place from August 27-29.