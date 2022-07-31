World champion Fabio Quartararo will enter the weekend with a chip on his shoulder.

He will start the race with a long lap penalty incurred at Assen. He raged at the stewards: “Now you cannot try and overtake because they think you are too ambitious.”

Quartararo leads the 2022 standings by 19 points ahead of Aleix Espargaro.

There will also be major focus on Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia who will aim to deliver a reminder of his stunning talents, having crashed a car then failed a breathalyser test during the summer break.

Here's how you can watch the German MotoGP live for free online in 2022.

