British MotoGP at Silverstone: Weekend schedule | How to watch on TV
The summer break is finally over!
MotoGP roars back into action at Silverstone for the British GP, one of the standout weekends on the calendar.
Fabio Quartararo has his sights set firmly on a second consecutive championship but will face a long-lap penalty at Silverstone which will seriously hamper his hopes.
The Yamaha rider holds just a 19-point lead in the 2022 standings ahead of Aprilia rival Aleix Espargaro.
Francesco Bagnaia will feature after failing a breathalyser test and crashing a car while on holiday in Ibiza.
Race weekend schedule (UK time)
Friday August 5
9am - Moto3 Free Practice 1
9.55am - MotoGP Free Practice 1
10.55am - Moto2 Free Practice 1
1.15pm - Moto3 Free Practice 2
2.10pm - MotoGP Free Practice 2
3.10pm - Moto2 Free Practice 2
Saturday August 6
9am - Moto3 Free Practice 3
9.55am - MotoGP Free Practice 3
10.55am - Moto2 Free Practice 2
12.35pm - Moto3 Qualifying 1
1pm - Moto3 Qualifying 2
1.30pm - MotoGP Free Practice 4
2.10pm - MotoGP Qualifying 1
2.35pm - MotoGP Qualifying 2
3.10pm - Moto2 Qualifying 1
3.35pm - Moto2 Qualifying 2
Sunday August 7
9.20am - Moto3 warm-up
9.40am - MotoGP warm-up
10.10am - Moto2 warm-up
11.20am - Moto3 race
1pm - MotoGP race
2.30pm - Moto2 race
How to watch on BT Sport in the UK
Friday August 5
9am - British Grand Prix - Opening Day
Saturday August 6
9am - British Grand Prix - Free Practice 3
12pm - British Grand Prix - Qualifying
Sunday August 7
9.15am - British Grand Prix - warm-ups
10.30am - British Grand Prix - MotoGP Race